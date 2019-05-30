The MKULTRASOUND PodCast Memorial Day WeAkend BBQ Episode

Going into last Sunday’s episode we had already hit our first milestone with over 500 plays in one months time across 54 countries. The show was ready to go and guests began to arrive at 1130 with the recording slated for 12 noon but Ty was running late, very late so at 230 we began without her and in front of a small audience kicked off the show with my staff photographer and good friend and alt model Cassie Balazic and our friend Amanda Haas for some shits and giggles. Ty arrived and we closed the show with an acoustic number by Danny Lee Hill of the band Pink Stink Rails. You can hear it at the link below.