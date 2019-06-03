Orange Goblin Gearing Up For US Dates!



British titans Orange Goblin are preparing for their long awaited return to the stage in the United States! Their upcoming US run includes select stops in NYC, Chicago, Los Angeles, Austin, Dallas and an appearance at The Muddy Roots Festival in Cookeville, TN. Cape Fear sludge stalwarts Weedeater will now be joining the band as direct support in Chicago at Thalia Hall. Find a complete list of dates below.

“Orange Goblin haven’t been able to tour the US since 2014 so it’s been a long 5 years, but we are excited to return in 2019 for a few select shows across the country. We have an amazing array of supports lined up for this special tour and we can’t wait to bring the Orange Goblin thunder back to our rabid US fan base! Grab your tickets now as these will be the most wild and memorable shows we have done in the US, drawing on our full back catalog of material spanning the band’s whole career, including material from last year’s ‘The Wolf Bites Back’ album! America, we can’t wait to party with you all once again. Orange fuckin’ Goblin is back!” says frontman Ben Ward.

Orange Goblin continues to tour in support of its most recent album, ‘The Wolf Bites Back’, the band’s ninth studio release and a record hailed as “electric time-traveling blues” by Decibel Magazine. Support on the Orange Goblin tour will come from a slew of today’s best underground rock acts and juggernauts in their own right like Weedeater, Black Cobra, The Skull, Mothership and Wo Fat, with more to be announced soon.

Formed in 1995, Orange Goblin released their debut album, ‘Frequencies From Planet Ten’, in 1997. In the two decades since, the award-winning UK band has carved out a career that has build it a worldwide fan base that continues to grow with each and every live performance. Widely admired as one of the most thunderous and entertaining live bands on the planet, Orange Goblin paid their dues for years and have been appropriately given the metal royalty status the band rightfully deserves.



Orange Goblin – US Live Dates

Tuesday, August 27th – New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre

Thursday, August 29th – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

Friday, August 30th – Cookeville TN @ Muddy Roots Music Festival

Saturday, August 31st – Dallas TX @ Gas Monkey

Sunday, September 1st – Austin TX @ Come and Take It Live

Monday, September 2nd – Los Angeles CA @ Regent Theater

ORANGE GOBLIN Lineup:

Ben Ward – Vocals

Joe Hoare – Guitar

Martyn Millard – Bass

Chris Turner – Drums

ORANGE GOBLIN Online:

Official Website: https://www.orangegoblinofficial.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/orangegoblinofficial