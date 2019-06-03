Tangerine Dream share previously unreleased track from upcoming release ‘In Search of Hades: The Virgin Recordings 1973 – 1979’

It can be ordered right now at this link:

Limited 18 disc (16 CDs + two Blu-ray) set. Tangerine Dream were one of the true pioneers of electronic and ambient music and the albums they recorded for Virgin Records between 1973 and 1979 remain classics of the genre. In Search of Hades: The Virgin Recordings 1973 – 1979 is the definitive statement of this period in Tangerine Dream’s history, featuring newly remastered versions of the albums Phaedra, Rubycon, Ricochet, Stratosfear, Encore, Cyclone and Force Majeure all drawn from the original first-generation master tapes, and new stereo and 5.1 surround sound mixes of Phaedra and Ricochet by Steven Wilson. In Search of Hades includes eight CDs of previously unreleased material; three London concerts in full (Victoria Palace Theatre in 1974, The Rainbow Theatre in 1974 and Royal Albert Hall in 1975) along with the previously unreleased full soundtrack to Oedipus Tyrannus, recorded in July 1974 and remixed in 5.1 surround sound and stereo by Steven Wilson. Also includes two CDs of previously unreleased outtakes from the Phaedra sessions at The Manor Studios, Oxfordshire in November 1973 and the surviving 35-minute live recording from Coventry Cathedral in October 1975. The box set features two Blu-ray discs featuring the 5.1 mixes of Phaedra, Oedipus Tyrannus and Ricochet, along with a 1976 German TV performance and BBC Old Grey Whistle Test broadcast of Tangerine Dream at Coventry Cathedral. In Search of Hades is lavishly packaged with a hardback book featuring new liner notes and rare photographs and memorabilia.