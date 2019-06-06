Kelly Nickels shares that he has always regretted smashing his bass guitar in L.A. Guns’ “Sex Action” video

L.A. Guns – Sex Action Video 1988

L.A. Guns (feat. Steve Riley and Kelly Nickels) bassist Kelly Nickels has posted a fun tidbit about a bass guitar that he smashed during L.A. Guns‘ filming of the “Sex Action” video more than 30 years ago.

The following message was posted on Nickels‘ Facebook page earlier today:

“Never seen this picture but that’s the bass I smashed in the Sex Action Video and I’ve regretted it ever since… and oh too be that young again…!!! 🚬💀 Hamer Guitars Kelly Nickels“