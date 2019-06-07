Video Premiere: Hollywood Vampires “Heroes“ from the album “Rise” out June 21st

HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES have unveiled the official video for their cover version of David Bowie’s “Heroes”. The track, featuring Johnny Depp on lead vocals, was recorded last year at legendary Hansa Studios — the same place where Bowie wrote the original back in 1977.

HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES are built around the undeniable chemistry between rock and roll royalty Joe Perry, Hollywood superstar Depp and shock rock icon Alice Cooper.

“Heroes” is featured on HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES’ second album, “Rise”, which will be released on June 21 on earMUSIC as a CD digipak, 2LP+download and digital. The disc was produced by Tommy Henriksen and the HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES.

Unlike their 2015 debut record, “Rise” consists mainly of original material, written by the band. There are however, in the spirit of the VAMPIRES’ original mission, three covers of songs originally written and recorded by some fellow rockers who died far too young: an intimate and intense version of “Heroes”, again beautifully performed on record by Depp; the JIM CARROLL BAND’s “People Who Died” and Johnny Thunders’s “You Can’t Put Your Arms Around A Memory”, sung by Perry.

“Rise” track listing:

01. I Want My Now

02. Good People Are Hard To Find

03. Who’s Laughing Now

04. How The Glass Fell

05. The Boogieman Surprise

06. Welcome to Bushwackers (feat. Jeff Beck + John Waters)

07. The Wrong Bandage

08. You Can’t Put Your Arms Around A Memory

09. Git From Round Me

10. Heroes

11. A Pitiful Beauty

12. New Threat

13. Mr. Spider

14. We Gotta Rise

15. People Who Died

16. Congratulations

Completing the HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES live lineup are rock star musician friends Glen Sobel (ALICE COOPER) on drums, Chris Wyse (THE CULT) on bass, and Buck Johnson (AEROSMITH) on keyboard and vocals.