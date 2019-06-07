Video Premiere: Hollywood Vampires “Heroes“ from the album “Rise” out June 21st

HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES have unveiled the official video for their cover version of David Bowie’s “Heroes”. The track, featuring Johnny Depp on lead vocals, was recorded last year at legendary Hansa Studios — the same place where Bowie wrote the original back in 1977.
HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES are built around the undeniable chemistry between rock and roll royalty Joe Perry, Hollywood superstar Depp and shock rock icon Alice Cooper.
“Heroes” is featured on HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES’ second album, “Rise”, which will be released on June 21 on earMUSIC as a CD digipak, 2LP+download and digital. The disc was produced by Tommy Henriksen and the HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES.
Unlike their 2015 debut record, “Rise” consists mainly of original material, written by the band. There are however, in the spirit of the VAMPIRES’ original mission, three covers of songs originally written and recorded by some fellow rockers who died far too young: an intimate and intense version of “Heroes”, again beautifully performed on record by Depp; the JIM CARROLL BAND’s “People Who Died” and Johnny Thunders’s “You Can’t Put Your Arms Around A Memory”, sung by Perry.
“Rise” track listing:
01. I Want My Now
02. Good People Are Hard To Find
03. Who’s Laughing Now
04. How The Glass Fell
05. The Boogieman Surprise
06. Welcome to Bushwackers (feat. Jeff Beck + John Waters)
07. The Wrong Bandage
08. You Can’t Put Your Arms Around A Memory
09. Git From Round Me
10. Heroes
11. A Pitiful Beauty
12. New Threat
13. Mr. Spider
14. We Gotta Rise
15. People Who Died
16. Congratulations
Completing the HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES live lineup are rock star musician friends Glen Sobel (ALICE COOPER) on drums, Chris Wyse (THE CULT) on bass, and Buck Johnson (AEROSMITH) on keyboard and vocals.