MKULTRASOUND PodCast Update

Posted on June 12, 2019 by Alex Zander

Thanks to everybody who have been listening to the show. Monday and Tuesday we averages 100 plays every 24 hrs and I do believe it has everything to do with our guest and surprise guest Emily Sifrit and Nick Huffman.

 

For talk we’re off next week but there is a new music episode that’ll be up this weekend titled: MKULTRASOUND: Too Dark Radio – Devil Twang 061319 and I’ve heard it and it’s very badass.

 

Alex and Ty will be back on June 23rd.

 

About Alex Zander

Alex Zander resides in Chicago, IL and is the founder and publisher of MK ULTRA Magazine, established 1995. He continues to run all operations online.

