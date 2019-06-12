MKULTRASOUND PodCast Update

Thanks to everybody who have been listening to the show. Monday and Tuesday we averages 100 plays every 24 hrs and I do believe it has everything to do with our guest and surprise guest Emily Sifrit and Nick Huffman.

For talk we’re off next week but there is a new music episode that’ll be up this weekend titled: MKULTRASOUND: Too Dark Radio – Devil Twang 061319 and I’ve heard it and it’s very badass.

Alex and Ty will be back on June 23rd.