The Official Teaser Trailer For ROB ZOMBIE’s ‘3 From Hell’

A teaser trailer for Rob Zombie’s new film, “3 From Hell”, can be seen above.

“3 From Hell” is a sequel to Zombie’s 2005 film “The Devil’s Rejects”, and will bring back Sid Haig, Sheri Moon Zombie and Bill Moseley as the psychopathic Firefly family. It’s not clear whether Zombie plans to resurrect the trio from the dead in some kind of supernatural fashion in the new film or has found a way to explain that they survived the climactic shootout at the end of “The Devil’s Rejects”.

Back in April, Zombie said that “3 From Hell” has been rated “R” by the Motion Picture Association of America for “strong sadistic violence, language throughout, sexual content, graphic nudity and drug use.”

All of Zombie’s films have been squarely in the horror and exploitation genres, and he admitted to The Pulse Of Radio a while back that it could be tough for him to change that. “I think that sometimes when you try to break out of something, it can be a big mistake,” he said. “You have to transition your way out of something. You can’t just go, ‘I’m not a comedian anymore, take me serious as an actor.’ You know, it never works, ’cause it’s a lot to ask from your fans and an audience to go like, ‘Hey man, I know you love this, but check this out.’ It’s too much to ask. Actually, I think it’s pretty egotistical to think that that’s gonna happen, you know. You have to move slowly that way.”

“3 From Hell” is expected out early this fall, although a confirmed release date has yet to be announced. Zombie will also have a new LP out later this year, his first since 2016.