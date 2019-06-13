GHOST ANNOUNCES NEW WEBIZODE: “CHAPTER 7: NEW WORLD REDRO”

Watch video here: www.youtube.com/watch?v=qVvAByIDtmk&feature=youtu.be

Prequelle’s Third Single “Faith”

Accelerates to #15 at Active Rock Radio

Ghost Plays to Some Quarter-Million Fans on Leg One

of Metallica’s “WorldWired” European Stadium Tour

LOS ANGELES, CA – Wednesday, June 12, 2019 – Armed with “Faith,” the third hit single from Ghost’s GRAMMY-nominated album Prequelle, #15 in this, its fourth week at Active Rock Radio, Ghost premieres a brand-new webizode, “Chapter 7: New World Redro.” This chapter first brings the viewer up to date with the Cardinal Copia-Papa Nihil-Sister Imperator storyline and then begins to lay the foundation for more backstory secrets yet to be revealed. Check out “Chapter 7: New World Redro” here.

Ghost is spending the bulk of its summer as Special Guest on Metallica’s four-leg “WorldWired” European Stadium Tour. Leg One saw Ghost playing to more than a quarter-million fans; Leg Two kicked off on June 8, and Legs Three and Four will take place July and August. Ghost will perform at Heavy Montreal on July 27, and then kick off its North American “Ultimate Tour Named Death” headline arena tour on September 13.

As Forbes writer David Hochman put it in his review of Ghost at the Los Angeles Forum last November, “Equal parts horror church, headbanger’s ball and midnight Stockholm cabaret, a Ghost concert draws elements from opera, Gregorian chant, classic glam rock – Kiss, Alice Cooper and Bowie come to mind…Imagine Iron Maiden or Blue Oyster Cult under a blast of liquid nitrogen, and you start to get the vibe.”

Ghost’s upcoming itinerary is as follows:

JUNE

13-20 Metallica’s WorldWired European Stadium Tour

JULY

6-21 Metallica’s WorldWired European Stadium Tour

27 Heavy Montreal, Montreal QC

AUGUST

14-25 Metallica’s WorldWired European Stadium Tour

“Ultimate Tour Named Death” North American Fall Dates

SEPTEMBER

13 Rabobank Theatre, Bakersfield, CA

14 Reno Events Center, Reno, NV

16 Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center, Portland, OR

17 Toyota Center, Kennewick, WA

19 WaMu Theatre, Seattle, WA

20 Pacific Coliseum, Vancouver, BC

21 So. Okanagan Events Centre, Penticton, BC

23 Rogers Place, Edmonton, AB

24 The Corral, Calgary, AB

26 Spokane Arena, Spokane, WA

27 Taco Bell Arena, Boise, ID

28 Maverik Center, West Valley City, UT*

30 Budweiser Events Center at The Ranch, Loveland, CO

OCTOBER

1 Broadmoor World Arena, Colorado Springs, CO

3 Denny Sanford Premier Center, Sioux Falls, SD

4 Scheels Arena, Fargo, ND

5 The Armory, Minneapolis, MN

7 Resch Center, Green Bay, WI

8 TaxSlayer Centre, Moline, IL

10 Covelli Centre, Youngstown, OH

11 Big Sandy Superstore Arena, Huntington, WVa

12 Exit 111 Festival, Manchester, Tennessee

14 DeltaPlex Arena, Grand Rapids, MI

15 Huntington Center, Toledo, OH

17 FirstOntario Centre, Hamilton, ON

18 Richcraft Tire Center, Ottawa, ON

19 Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, ME

21 DCU Center, Worcester, MA

22 The Oncenter, Syracuse, NY

24 GIANT Center, Hershey, PA

25 Cure Insurance Arena, Trenton, NJ

26 Cool Insuring Arena, Glens Falls, NY

* Twin Temple will support on this date

ABOUT GHOST

The Swedish-born Tobias Forge, who has been referred to as “the Andrew Lloyd Webber of rock,” is Ghost’s creative force, singer, songwriter, musician, and architect of the elaborate storylines that are woven through the band’s four full-length studio albums, EPs, music videos, webisodes, and live shows, all of which advance the Ghost storyline. Forge grew up listening to a wide array of 70s and 80s rock – Alice Cooper, Journey, Kansas, Boston, Black Sabbath, Jefferson Starship, Iron Maiden, and Foreigner. He’s a hardcore music junkie; at home in Sweden, he has a most impressive collection of vinyl, cassettes, CDs, and VHS tapes, and when on tour, he regularly arranges for visits to local record haunts and ships back even more treasures. He plays guitar, bass, drums, keyboards, and kazoo. Ghost’s new album, Prequelle, is loosely based on The Black Plague of 14th century Europe, a metaphor Forge hopes will apply to the societal ills of today.

Ghost’s music began as being much heavier, harder and “more metal,” but over the band’s recent history, their songs have evolved to embrace a more catchy, rock/pop sound. Five of the band’s songs have hit Billboard’s Top 5 Rock chart – “Cirice” claimed the #4 spot in 2015, “From The Pinnacle to the Pit” went to #5 in 2016, and “Square Hammer” (2017), “Rats” (2018), and “Dance Macabre” (2018) all held the #1 spot on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Songs chart and on the Mediabase Active Rock chart. “Faith,” the band’s new single, was the #1 Most Added track at Active Rock Radio in its first week with 36 stations programming it. Ghost’s music retains its rock edge as well as its dark lyrical themes like The Black Plague, the Antichrist, the Inquisition, avarice, and the Apocalypse. Ghost has received three GRAMMY nominations: “Best Metal Performance” in 2016 for “Cirice,” which they won, and “Best Rock Album” for Prequelle and “Best Rock Song” for “Rats” in 2019.