How Many More Misfits Reunion Shows Will There Be? According to Legal Documents, Probably Just One.

Glenn Danzig and Jerry Only agreed to play at least 10 shows to avoid further legal action

According to a newly unveiled document, it appears that the recent Misfits reunion shows have been at least partially, if not primarily, the result of a legal settlement between singer Glenn Danzig and bassist Jerry Only.

Journalist D.X. Ferris has uncovered legal papers in a report for MetalSucks that reveal that Danzig and Only agreed to perform at least 10 shows as the Original Misfits to settle a legal dispute regarding the band’s trademarks and profits.

Prior to reuniting, the pair hadn’t performed together in more than 30 years and had a contentious relationship in the years since splitting up in 1983, with Only continuing to tour under the Misfits name beginning in 1995.

In 2016, Danzig and Only surprised fans who thought a reunion would never happen when they announced a pair of Original Misfists shows at Riot Fests in Denver in Chicago. They’ve since performed a handful of other shows, including a recent April 27th gig in Rosemont, Illinois, and have three shows upcoming in Los Angeles on June 29th; Denver on September 7th; and Seattle on September 14th.

The Seattle show would mark the Original Misfits’ ninth show overall since reuniting, which according to the legal docs, would obligate them to only play one more concert afterward.

The document reads in part:

“The parties agree to perform no fewer than ten (10) Misfits reunion shows to coincide with the 40th anniversary of the band. The parties shall split all proceeds (including merch for the tour as well as any reunion-specific merch to be sold at retail) from any such reunion endeavors 50/50 after deduction of expenses.

If either side fails to perform the agreed-upon number of reunion shows, the parties agree to submit to final and binding arbitration under the Commercial Rules of Arbitration of the American Arbitration Association, by one or more arbitrators appointed in accordance with those Rules, to determine the amount of any damages sustained by the non-breaching party.”

Another part of the legal paperwork reveals why Danzig and Only have been the only two members prominently advertised on any concert posters, as fellow classic member Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein is an “employee” of the band, along with new recruits Dave Lombardo and Acey Slade:

“The parties agree to share all expenses related to reunion endeavors 50/50 unless otherwise mutually agreed in writing (e.g., in the event a third party will pay). Any other performers will be paid as employees.”

Head over to MetalSucks to see the full legal document: http://www.metalsucks.net/2019/06/11/how-many-more-misfits-reunion-shows-will-there-be-according-to-legal-documents-probably-just-one/