OUT FRIDAY: David J (Bauhaus, Love & Rockets) and actress Rose McGowan debunk sexual harrassment on new single

This Friday brings the release of the new single from two artists who have certainly made massive waves in their respective galaxies. Not only is DAVID J (BAUHAUS, LOVE AND ROCKETS) massively prolific, but his music is constantly excellent. Now he joins actress, social / women’s / human rights activist ROSE McGOWAN for the single ‘The Auteur (Redux / The Starlet’s Cut)’. This track concerns sexual harrassment in the arts and entertainment industry, quite timely given that this week, a key investigator for Harvey Weinstein gave her first pubic interview regarding sexual allegations against the Hollywood mogul, noting “He wasn’t a monster then”. McGowan responded with the tweet “Welcome to my life”.

In 2017, Time Magazine recognized McGowan as one of the Silence Breakers, the magazine’s Person of the Year, for speaking out about sexual assault and harassment. In January 2018, McGowan released her memoir ‘Brave’, in which she details her childhood and her account of the assault by Harvey Weinstein and its aftermath. The four-part documentary series ‘Citizen Rose’ was released soon after, focusing on McGowan and her role in the #MeToo movement. That same year, McGowan received the Inspiration Award at the GQ Men Of The Year Awards.

CREDITS

David J – Vocals

Rose McGowan – Lead female vocal

Emily Jane White – Backing vocals

Paul Wallfisch – Piano, bass guitar, Wurlitzer, backing vocals

Sean Eden – Electric guitar

Larry Mullins – Drums

Heather Paauwe – Violin, viola

Eleanor Norton – Cello

Strings arranged by Paul Wallfisch

Engineered and mixed by Paul Wallfisch

additional engineering by Tony Green

Produced by David J and Paul Wallfisch

Instrumental Version mixed by Paul Wallfisch

TRACK LIST

1. The Auteur (Redux / The Starlet’s Cut)

2. Instrumental Version