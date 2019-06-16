Cheap Trick Cover Nilsson Classic

Posted on June 16, 2019

Royal Potato Family have shared Cheap Trick’s cover of the Nilsson classic “Ambush,” from the forthcoming tribute album “This Is The Town: A Tribute to Nilsson (Volume 2).”

 

The new collection is set to hit stores on June 21st and features an array of artists paying tribute to the acclaimed Grammy winning artist. (Both John Lennon and Paul McCartney declared Harry Nilsson their favorite in a 1968 interview and Harry would go on to have a long history with the various Beatles).

 

Vol 1 producer Kenny Siegal once again sat behind the board for this new installment, which was recorded at Old Soul Studios in Catskill, NY and features 14 tracks from various artists including Martha Wainwrite and Mikaela Davis.

