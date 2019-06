The single “Breakaway” is featured on the SUBSONIC release “RIO CLEO” from DSN Music. SUBSONIC is headed by former CELTIC FROST guitarist, and multi-talented musician Ron Marks.

The 12-track album, titled “RIO CLEO”, is an eclectic mix of progressive, alternative, and pure hard rock, reminiscent of works from the Grammy award nominated album “NO SUCH SOUL” from SUBSONIC.

© 2019 DSN Music, All Rights Reserved.