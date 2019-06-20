HANK VON HELL To Tour North America This Summer!



Legendary rock frontman and longtime Turbonegro vocalist HANK VON HELL has announced his return to North America for this summer! In addition to Von Hell, the band features Jones Kelly II (lead guitar), Major Sam (rhythm guitar), Jean Genus (bass) and Dead Said Fred (drums).

Presented by MetalSucks and Tone Deaf Touring, the Hank Von Hell 2019 North American tour will rock with hellacious force; reaffirming the singer’s standing as the King of “Death Punk” while introducing first time fans to one of hard rock’s most voracious vocalists and biggest bad boys.

The tour will launch on August 6th in Atlanta, GA and runs through September 12th in Greenville, SC. You’ll find a complete list of dates below. Support on the first half of the tour will come from Spiders, with the second half drawing support from Overdose.

Hank Von Hell comments on the tour:

“It’s been a long, long time since I’ve toured North America. But now, the wait is finally over. I’m beyond excited to once again hit the stage in front of some of the best audiences in the world, and I can guarantee that the fans wont be disappointed. This tour is maxed out to the fullest, with a setlist that’ll make your heads fuckin’ pop. I’ll bring the thunder, you’ll bring the riot. Let’s party – Hank is BACK.”

Hank Von Hell, who for 17 years fronted Turbonegro, the self-styled “biggest underground rock ‘n’ roll band in the world”, is known for his raucous ring-leading, over-the-top personality and gaudy stage make-up that turns every concert into a party. Touring in support of his new LP, ‘Egomania’, Von Hell is set to prove, once again, that his formidable reputation proceeds him for a reason.

His highly successful comeback album “Egomania” was released last year, with the title track “Bum to Bum” featuring non other than Steve-O from Jackass fame in the video and resurrecting Hank from the dead and back to rock.

The follow-up album to “Egomania” is due to be released in the very near future through Sony Music Entertainment.

HANK VON HELL – Summer Tour (North America)

w/ Spiders & Overdose (on-sale ticket links included)

wsg. Spiders

8/6: Atlanta GA @ The Earl

8/7: Richmond VA @ Richmond Music Hall

8/8: Brooklyn NY @ Brooklyn Bazaar

8/9: Philadelphia PA @ Trocadero

8/10: Boston MA @ Middle East

8/11: Montreal QC @ Bar Le Ritz

8/12: Toronto ON @ Lees Palace

8/13: Detroit MI @ El Club

8/14: Lombard IL @ Brauerhaus

8/15: Minneapolis MN @ 7th St Entry

8/16: Kansas City MO @ Riot Room

8/17: Denver CO @ Oriental Theater

8/19: Seattle WA @ Crocodile

8/20: Vancouver BC @ Rickshaw

8/21: Portland OR @ Dante’s

8/22: San Francisco CA @ Bottom of the Hill

8/23: Los Angeles CA @ Echoplex

8/24: Phoenix AZ @ Rebel Lounge

8/25: Albuquerque NM @ Sister Bar

8/26: Dallas TX @ Gas Monkey

8/27: Austin TX @ Come and Take it Live

8/28: Houston TX @ White Oak Music Hall

8/29: New Orleans LA @ Santos Bar

8/31: Cookeville, TN @ Muddy Roots Festival #

#Festival

wsg. Overdose

9/1: Memphis, TN @ Growlers

9/2: St. Louis, MO @ Fubar

9/3: Milwaukee, WI @ X-Ray Arcade (ON SALE THIS FRIDAY)

9/5: Indianapolis, IN @ Black Circle Brewing (ON SALE THIS FRIDAY)

9/6: Newport, KY @ The Southgate House Revival

9/7: Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

9/8: Youngstown, OH @ Westside Bowl

9/10: Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls

9/11: Louisville, KY @ Tiger Room

9/12: Greenville, SC @ Radio Room

