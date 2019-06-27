A Pale Horse Named Death Announce Summer US Tour Dates

A Pale Horse Named Death To Film Video For “Fell In My Hole” Taken From New Album “When The World Becomes Undone”

A Pale Horse Named Death will return to the road again this August in support of their latest release “When The World Becomes Undone,” which was released earlier this year via Long Branch Records. This run of dates kicks off August 15th in Clifton, NJ and runs through August 31st in Akron, OH. A complete list of dates can be found below.

Frontman Sal Abruscato on the upcoming tour, “APHND is very psyched to be playing some more US dates in August, we are looking forward to bringing our signature doom sound to the south east, mid west United States along with meeting new fans and making new friends.”

The band is currently working on a 7″ vinyl release, that is due out this fall.

Beauty often blossoms at the root of darkness. A Pale Horse Named Death siphon strangely blissful melodies from apocalyptic heavy metal awash in swells of cavernous gothic keys and grunge song-craft The band continue to excavate vulnerability from venom on their anxiously awaited third full-length album, “When The World Becomes Undone.” A delicate dichotomy drives the avowed and acclaimed “Brooklyn Lords of Doom.”

“It’s our signature combination of seemingly depressing and dark musical tones with unexpectedly pretty melodies,” affirms Sal Abruscato. “There’s a hypnotic phenomenon that happens when you take super heavy riffs and add a harmonic sensibility. It allows you to drift off and zone out.”

The new album was mastered by Maor Appelbaum (Faith No More, Meat Loaf, Yes, Sepultura, Halford etc.) at Maor Appelbaum Mastering while the artwork was once again created by Sam Shearon (Rob Zombie, Fear Factory, Cradle of Filth etc.).

APHND Live:

8/15: Clifton, NJ @ Dingbatz

8/16: Baltimore, MD @ Fish Head Cantina

8/17: Wilmington, DE @ Bar XIII

8/18: Chesapeake, VA @ Riffhouse

8/20: Greenville, SC @ The Radio Room

8/22: Winter Park, FL @ The Haven Lounge

8/23: Tampa, FL @ Pegasus Lounge

8/24: Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

8/26: Louisville, KY @ Trixie’s Tiger Room

8/28: Lafayette, IN @ Lafayette Theater

8/29: Lombard, IL @ Brauer House

8/30: Columbus, OH @ Alrosa Villa

8/31: Akron, OH @ The Empire Concert Club

For More Info Visit:

www.apalehorsenameddeath.com/

www.twitter.com/aphnd

www.instagram.com/aphnd/

www.facebook.com/APHND/