DISTURBED Releases ‘No More’ Video, Announces ‘Live From Alexandra Palace, London’ EP

DISTURBED has released an electrifying video for new single “No More”, directed by Matt Mahurin (U2, METALLICA). Mahurin also directed the video for DISTURBED’s Grammy-nominated rendition of SIMON & GARFUNKEL’s “The Sound Of Silence”, a clip that has amassed over 535 million YouTube views to date. He also helmed the companion clip for the band’s recent No. 1 hit “A Reason To Fight” off new album “Evolution” (Reprise Records).

A concert version of “No More” can be heard on “Live From Alexandra Palace, London”, which comes out tomorrow. This special five-song EP was recorded this past May at the famed U.K. venue.

Captured during DISTURBED’s sold-out May 11 show at “Ally Pally” and produced by the band, this special digital-only release features a blistering collection of No. 1 rock radio hits, tracks from new album “Evolution”, and other fan favorites, including “A Reason To Fight”, “Inside The Fire”, “No More”, “Ten Thousand Fists” and “The Game”.

After kicking off the year with a North American tour that saw them playing to more than 200,000 frenzied fans, the two-time Grammy-nominated quartet (vocalist David Draiman, guitarist Dan Donegan, drummer Mike Wengren and bassist John Moyer) will begin the second leg of their North American tour on July 21 at the Mankato Civic Center in Mankato, Minnesota. Select shows on the tour will feature special guests POP EVIL or IN THIS MOMENT.