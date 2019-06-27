RAMMSTEIN Announces 2020 European Stadium Tour

RAMMSTEIN will embark on a European stadium tour in 2020. The trek will kick off next May and include shows in Germany, Austria, Poland, Netherlands, Belgium, Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Northern Ireland.

Tour dates:

May 25 – Klagenfurt, Austria @ Wörthersee Stadion

May 29 – Leipzig, Germany @ Red Bull Arena

Jun. 02 – Stuttgart, Germany @ Mercedes-Benz Arena

Jun. 06 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Letzigrund

Jun. 07 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Letzigrund

Jun. 10 – Ostend, Belgium @ Event Site

Jun. 17 – Belfast, Northern Ireland @ Boucher Road Playing Field

Jun. 24 – Nijmegen, Netherlands @ Goffertpark

Jun. 27 – Düsseldorf, Germany @ Merkur Spiel-Arena

Jul. 01 – Hamburg, Germany @ Volksparkstadion

Jul. 04 – Berlin, Germany @ Olympiastadion

Jul. 09 – Lyon, France @ Groupama Stadium

Jul. 13 – Turin, Italy @ Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino

Jul. 17 – Warsaw, Poland @ PGE Narodowy

Jul. 21 – Tallinn, Estonia @ Song Festival Grounds

Jul. 26 – Trondheim, Norway @ Granåsen

Jul. 31 – Gothenburg, Sweden @ Ullevi Stadium

Aug. 04 – Aarhus, Denmark @ Ceres Park

RAMMSTEIN kicked off its 2019 European tour on May 27 at Veltins-Arena in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

The band’s current setlist includes no less than nine songs off RAMMSTEIN’s new, untitled album, plus such fan favorites as “Sonne”, “Rammstein”, “Du Hast” and “Ich Will”.

RAMMSTEIN’s 2019 European tour is scheduled to conclude on August 23 in Vienna, Austria.

In a recent interview with Revolver magazine, RAMMSTEIN guitarist Richard Z. Kruspe stated about the band’s live performance: “There are always going to be these old dinosaurs that have a certain kind of performance that will survive. I’m talking about the new generation rock. What happens at the moment is that kids these days don’t have that feeling when they play their favorite rock tracks to annoy the parents. Guitars are not annoying anymore so what they’re using, especially in Germany, they’re using their voice, the lyrics, which basically mostly happens in hip-hop. They start to rebel against everything, and hip-hop is the soundtrack. It’s all about hip-hop at the moment, which is hard to me because hip-hop was always kind of a music that I couldn’t relate to. If I got to a festival and see a hip-hop group play, I’m so bored. That’s one advantage rock still has over hip-hop. There’s a visual and sonic connection between the band and the audience.”

RAMMSTEIN’s seventh studio album came out on May 17 via UME/Spinefarm in Europe and Caroline Records in the U.S. The band’s first studio disc since 2009’s “Liebe Ist Für Alle Da” was produced by Olsen Involtini with RAMMSTEIN and was mixed at a Santa Monica, California studio with Rich Costey, an American producer who has previously worked with MUSE, RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE and FRANZ FERDINAND, among others.