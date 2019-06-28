A very special MKULTRASOUND PrideCast this weekend w/ special guests members of AZ’s favorite Chicago based band I LOVE RICH

Posted on June 28, 2019 by Alex Zander

greatestcdcover

 

We will be taping the next show during the Chicago Pride Parade and the music will be in accordance with the festivities except for when talking to the founding members of I LOVE RICH the SeXXXiest Band in the World. Rich Love (vox/bass) and Drew Blood (drums) will join Alex Zander and Ty Coon for the PrideCast discussing current events, rock n roll and what is going on with AZ’s favorite Chicago based bad for 20 years now. 

 

You can listen to all PodCasts at the link bellow

You can also watch us on YouTube and subscribe at the link below

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCre6qH1PGbv-s7cTNwoHS2g

 

Alex Zander resides in Chicago, IL and is the founder and publisher of MK ULTRA Magazine, established 1995. He continues to run all operations online.

