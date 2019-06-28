The Doors’ Robby Krieger To Debut The New Experience

Robby Krieger, The legendary guitarist of The Doors, will debut The New Experience tomorrow night (June 27th) in Burbank, Ca at Viva Rancho Cantina.

Apart from Krieger, the supergroup project also features Kevin Brandon (Aretha Franklin / James Brown), Dale Alexander (Prince / George Benson), and Ed Roth (Annie Lennox / Ronnie Montrose).

Doors open at 6:30pm

Complimentary Hors d’oeuvres and appetizers served between 7pm ~ 8pm

Opening act: Shayna Adler 7:30pm

https://m.facebook.com/shaynaadler

Headliner: The New Experience at 8:30pm

General Admission / Standing Room $30 per person

Priority Reserved seating $40 per person

*All reserves seating / reservations requires a 2 drink minimum purchase per person not included in price*

PURCHASE TICKETS FOR THIS EVENT HERE:

www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4275584