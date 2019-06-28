The Doors’ Robby Krieger To Debut The New Experience

Posted on June 28, 2019 by Alex Zander

TheNewExperience

Robby Krieger, The legendary guitarist of The Doors, will debut The New Experience tomorrow night (June 27th) in Burbank, Ca at Viva Rancho Cantina.

Apart from Krieger, the supergroup project also features Kevin Brandon (Aretha Franklin / James Brown), Dale Alexander (Prince / George Benson), and Ed Roth (Annie Lennox / Ronnie Montrose).
Doors open at 6:30pm
Complimentary Hors d’oeuvres and appetizers served between 7pm ~ 8pm

 

Opening act: Shayna Adler 7:30pm
https://m.facebook.com/shaynaadler

 

Headliner: The New Experience at 8:30pm

 

General Admission / Standing Room $30 per person
Priority Reserved seating $40 per person

 

*All reserves seating / reservations requires a 2 drink minimum purchase per person not included in price*

 

PURCHASE TICKETS FOR THIS EVENT HERE:
www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4275584

