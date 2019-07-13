GHOST Releases Provocative New Lyric Video For ‘Faith’/Announces Fall 2019 European Leg Of ‘The Ultimate Tour Named Death

Swedish band GHOST has scored the third consecutive Top 10 single from its Grammy-nominated album “Prequelle”, with “Faith” claiming the No. 10 spot this week at Active Rock Radio. “Faith” joins the album’s first two singles, “Rats” and “Dance Macabre”, both of which went all the way to the No. 1 spot on the chart, with “Rats” steadfast at No. 1 for a record-setting eight consecutive weeks. Check out the very provocative, just-released “Faith” lyric video above.

On June 21, taking an evening off as special guest on METALLICA’s four-leg “WorldWired” summer European stadium tour, GHOST’s Tobias Forge joined Lars Ulrich and Robert Trujillo in London at the 2019 Kerrang! Music Awards where “Prequelle” took home the trophy as “Best Album” of 2018. GHOST has rejoined METALLICA for “WorldWired”‘s Leg Three that kicked off this past Saturday (July 6) at Berlin’s Olympiastadion.

GHOST’s “Ultimate Tour Named Death” North American headline arena tour starts on September 13 in Bakersfield, California and will see an expanded theatrical production, a striking stage set resembling a medieval cathedral with a backdrop of illuminated stained-glass windows. In addition to rich costumes, special effects, and a spectacular light show tailor-made for arenas, the Cardinal, the Ghouls and the Ghoulettes will take advantage of series of multi-level platforms and walkways to prowl around on while performing some of GHOST’s fan-favorite songs from the band’s albums and EPs catalogs.

Forge recently confirmed to Ireland’s Overdrive that he is planning on entering the studio in early 2020 to begin work on the follow-up to “Prequelle”.

“Prequelle” debuted in June 2018 at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart.

In addition GHOST has announced the fall 2019 European leg of “The Ultimate Tour Named Death”. The trek will launch on November 16 in Nottingham, U.K. and will end on December 19 in Toulous, France. Support on the tour will come from ALL THEM WITCHES and TRIBULATION.

Tickets go on sale this coming Friday (July 12).

Tour dates:

Nov. 16 – Nottingham, UK @ Motorpoint Arena

Nov. 17 – Cardiff, UK @ Motorpoint Arena

Nov. 18 – Glasgow UK @ SSE Hydro

Nov. 20 – Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena

Nov. 22 – London, UK @ SSE Arena Wembley

Nov. 23 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena

Nov. 30 – Katowice, Poland @ Spodek

Dec. 01 – Prague, Czech Republic @ Universum

Dec. 03 – Budapest, Hungary @ BSA

Dec. 05 – Mantova, Italy @ Palabam

Dec. 06 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Halle 622

Dec. 08 – Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Sant Jordi

Dec. 10 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Altice Arena

Dec. 11 – Madrid, Spain @ Palacio Vistalegre

Dec. 13 – Eckbolsheim, France @ Zenith Of Strasbourg

Dec. 17 – Esch-Sur-Alzette, Luxembourg @ Rockhal

Dec. 18 – Saint-Herblain, France @ Zenith Nantes Metropole

Dec. 19 – Toulouse, France @ Zenith Toulouse Metropole