Kounter Mezhure “Valkyrie” cd Review

Kounter Mezhure’s “Valkyrie” is an all-out electronic, post-industrial attack on President Trump using heavy grinding rhythms, tights samples, sweeping synths, and searing vocals. Valkyrie’s excellent production was no easy feat as documented through the band’s social media page. In the “media now” age that we’re in, it was a pleasure to see someone as enthusiastic and tenacious as Los Vincent, known for Torque order, craft such a well thought out album. You can hear/see more of his lighter said as exemplified when he jokingly said he wanted to be “sued by Trump” for the album on Useless Threats podcast Season 2, episode 3 and then goes on to detail the intricacies of Texas BBQ

Politics aside, Valkyrie is a very well-produced album that builds from roots in bands like Skinny Puppy, Front 242 etc. Samples are well placed that reinforce the message and sonic structure. Valkyrie sounds equally impressive on a set of headphones or on the dance floor of a nightclub. “Fire, Fury, Power” is a grinding, beat heavy song featuring 45 samples twisted in an ominous chant and response style. “Protest” is the first video released, produced by Erik Gustafson (Adoration Destroyed) ,that provides an insight into their live performances featuring keyboard axe wielding Ritch Napierkowski. Other stand out tracks for me are “Song of the People”, “The Promise” and “Fires in Fields”.

“Valkyrie” is an inspired, very well-made album that gets better with each listen. You can listen to or buy the album here.

TooDark is the Executive Producer of the MK Ultra Sound Podcast and has been a writer for MK Ultra since 1998. He has a background in music journalism, multimedia production and also performs and records with his own groups.