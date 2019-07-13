L.A. GUNS feat. Phil Lewis and Tracii Guns announce another batch of North American tour dates

SOURCE: sleazeroxx.com

L.A. Guns consisting of lead vocalist Phil Lewis , guitarists Tracii Guns and Ace Von Johnson, bassist Johnny Martin and drummer Scot Coogan continue to tour behind their latest studio album The Devil You Know, which was released earlier this year.

Sleaze Roxx stated the following in its review of L.A. Guns‘ last show in support of their The Missing Peace album at the Fish Head Cantina in Halethorpe, Maryland, USA back in October 2018:

“The band did not disappoint this time, either! They came out powerfully with “No Mercy” and everyone in the crowd was on their toes. They loved it! Usually while shooting photos for the first three songs, I don’t get to pay enough attention to the songs as I’d like but I found myself singing along as I was trying to find good angles. That told me that the show was fun!

One thing that really took me by surprise was the fact that, being the very last show of this tour, Phil’s vocals still sounded great! He sang with ease and had every bit of the range he needed. That’s really impressive and is very difficult for a singer. Tracii smiled so much onstage that it was easy to see he was having a ball! Again, being the last show of the tour, you’d expect the band to be worn out and just trying to get through this last show but it wasn’t that way at all. You would have thought this was the show that was going to kick the tour off. Tracii has written so many memorable riffs and has such a distinctive sound that when he starts a song, your body starts tingling because the sound of that riff transports you directly into the song. It’s invigorating!”