Raymond Watts brings the DIVINE DESCENT TOUR 2019 To the US this fall with the original lineup

New Album CANDY Features Covers of Kylie Minogue, The Spice Girls, Olivia Newton-John, The Righteous Brothers, Prince, Elvis and More!

Fresh off the release of his spellbinding collection of covers CANDY last month, post-punk band <PIG>, featuring the iconic Lord of Lard himself RAYMOND WATTS, has announced a string of live dates in support of that album. What separates this run from his recent North American tours is that this sees the triumphant return of previous band members to the <PIG> pen.

Watts reunites with Steve White, guitar slinger with <PIG> thru the industrial wars of the 90’s before going on to carve his name as the keystone guitarist with KMFDM for many years following. When time allowed, Steve could be found building solid steel riffs and touring with 16 Volt. But it’s his return to <PIG> that puts the sausage back in the center of the sty once again …

En Esch also returns to the <PIG> fold with Watts. These partners in swine started their long and twisted history together on the first KMFDM album in 1985 and they have worked together on the most seminal recordings and tours with both KMFDM and <PIG>. En Esch is also the standout singer in Pigface and will be an integral part of their forthcoming tour.

Galen Waling returns on drums after extensive touring commitments with Lords of Acid, Julian K and 16 Volt.

Kicking off on September 19th at Toronto’s Hard Luck Bar and wrapping around the eastern half of the continent, The Divine Descent Tour includes support from Cyanotic who bring their unique blend of electro futurism, and new Metropolis signing A Primitive Evolution.

THE DIVINE DESCENT TOUR

Sep 19 – Toronto, ON @ Hard Luck Bar

Sep 20 – Buffalo, NY @ Mohawk Place

Sep 21 – Canton, OH @ The Auricle

Sep 22 – Chicago, IL @ Coldwaves Festival

Sep 23 – Detroit, MI @ Small’s

Sep 24 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Cattivo

Sep 25 – Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery

Sep 26 – Wilmington, DE @ Bar XIII

Sep 27 – Brooklyn, NY @ St. Vitus

Sep 28 – Harrisburg, PA @ HMAC

Sep 29 – Richmond, VA @ Fallout

Sep 30 – Atlanta, GA @ Drunken Unicorn

Oct 01 – Orlando, FL @ Soundbar

Oct 02 – Ybor City, FL @ Crowbar

Oct 03 – New Orleans, LA @ The Goat

Oct 04 – St. Louis, MO @The Crackfox

Oct 05 – Kansas City, MO @ Riot Room

Oct 06 – Minneapolis, MN @ Mortimers

The tour caps off an extremely fertile period for <PIG> with the release of this summer’s album CANDY, a collection of bastardized and brutalized cover versions done in the way that only <PIG> can, the remix album Stripped & Whipped released in May, and The Wages of Sin EP which was released on solid silver-engraved ‘hogtags’, the ultimate mash up of merchandise and music.

Watts is known for his work with KMFDM, Foetus, Einstürzende Neubauten, Schwein, Schaft, Psychic TV, late fashion icon Alexander McQueen and others. However following last year’s <PIG> album Risen and the tour that followed with Killing Joke, <PIG> has been front and center. He returns with a completely new set that will feature will feature not just material from the recent albums but songs from the members shared and rich musical history.

Watts also features on vocals on one track of the upcoming KMFDM album PARADISE (out this September) of which he says: “Sascha [Konietzko] and I go back right to the beginning with KMFDM. Despite years having passed since we last recorded and toured, working together again was as easy as falling off a log. He said that they were finishing up Paradise and had one song left with no vocals and asked me if I fancied having a listen. The next day, I wrote and recorded the lyrics and the result was ‘Binge Boil & Blow,’ a song that will put solid steel studs on your <PIG> head halos.”

<PIG> have had a very exciting and active history since his beginnings in the late 80s. He has been a visible part of the industrial music scene since the early 1980s. He was a founding member and lead singer with KMFDM through their most prolific and successful period from 1984-2003, Nine Inch Nails, Schaft, Schwein, and Einstürzende Neubauten, among others. He has written music for fashion and film for Chloe, Marios Schwab, Halston, The Row and the sound design for the exhibit Punk: Chaos to Couture at NYC’s Metropolitan Museum of Art. But the most ground-breaking and perhaps most rewarding was his collaboration with the late and immensely celebrated fashion icon Alexander McQueen who commissioned Watts and his old Psychic TV partner-in-crime John Gosling to embellish the serene instrumental track “Inside” (from <PIG>’s Genuine American Monster album). The fluid soundtrack to McQueen’s masterpiece, Plato’s Atlantis, the show was reprised after McQueen’s untimely death as the finale of Savage Beauty, the posthumous retrospective that broke all records at The Metropolitan Music of Art in New York and Victoria & Albert Museum in London.