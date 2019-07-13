Will AC/DC Announce 2019/2020 Tour Dates Next Week?

According to Topeka, Kansas rock radio station V100, AC/DC will announce the details of its 2019-2020 world tour on Wednesday, July 17.

So far, there has been no corroboration from an official source about the timeline of a possible tour announcement, with the station adding on its web site: “Obviously, we’re talking about the music biz here, [so] things could change. But, right now that’s what we’ve been told.”

Citing a “reliable source” that is “close with the AC/DC camp,” V100 goes on to say that AC/DC’s upcoming tour will include longtime singer Brian Johnson, who was forced to leave the band mid-tour in 2016 due to a dangerous level of hearing loss. “It’s been rumored for months now that he’s been working with the band and we’ve been told those rumors are true,” the station writes. “Brian has been working special in-ears made for his performances so that he can continue to perform without causing any more damage to his hearing than he already has.”

Rumors of a new AC/DC record have been circulating for several months, ever since Johnson and drummer Phil Rudd, along with guitarists Angus Young and Stevie Young, were photographed outside Vancouver’s Warehouse Studios. Based on the pictures, the assumption at the time was that AC/DC was in the midst of making — or at least planning — another album, with Rudd and Johnson both back in the lineup. Online reports have also indicated Angus Young will dedicate the new AC/DC album to his late brother.



Ever since AC/DC completed the tour cycle for “Rock Or Bust” three years ago — a turbulent trek that weathered the forced retirement and eventual death of co-founder Malcolm Young, plus the departures of Johnson, Rudd and bassist Cliff Williams — fans have wondered whether sole remaining founding member Angus Young would keep the band going or decide it was time for AC/DC to pack it in.

Johnson was eventually replaced on the road by GUNS N’ ROSES frontman Axl Rose, while Williams decided to retire at the end of the cycle.

Earlier this year, a photo surfaced of Williams and Johnson in Vancouver, fueling speculation that the bassist was back in AC/DC and taking part in the recording sessions for the new album.