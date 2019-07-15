Watch First Full Trailer For ROB ZOMBIE’s ‘3 From Hell’

The first full trailer for Rob Zombie’s new film, “3 From Hell”, can be seen above. The sequel to Zombie’s 2005 film “The Devil’s Rejects” will bring back Sid Haig, Sheri Moon Zombie and Bill Moseley as the psychopathic Firefly family. It’s not clear whether Zombie plans to resurrect the trio from the dead in some kind of supernatural fashion in the new film or has found a way to explain that they survived the climactic shootout at the end of “The Devil’s Rejects”.

Lionsgate and Saban Films will release “3 From Hell” in nearly 900 theaters on September 16, 17 and 18, 2019 through Fathom’s Digital Broadcast Network. Fathom Events will broadcast the unrated version to theaters with each night featuring unique bonus content.

On September 16, moviegoers will see a special video introduction from Rob Zombie with the first 50 attendees at each theater receiving an exclusive poster (while supplies last). On September 17, audiences will be treated to a nearly 30-minute behind-the-scenes look at the making of the film. On September 18, moviegoers will experience the ultimate double feature including “3 From Hell” and “The Devil’s Rejects”.

“This event is a long time coming,” said Zombie. “The journey of these characters has always been special to me and I am thrilled to finally let the fans experience the next episode of the Firefly madness. This project was a true labor of love for everyone involved and we know we have created something amazing for the loyal followers of these films. Let the insanity begin!”



“In 2003 a bold new cinematic voice emerged with ‘House Of 1,000 Corpses’,” added Jonathan Saba, Saban Films’ senior vice president of distribution of sales and marketing. “And with the sequel, ‘The Devil’s Rejects’, Rob Zombie cemented his legacy as one of the most influential and important modern-day genre filmmakers. Now nearly 15 years later, Rob returns to the Firefly family in an audacious and wholly singular new chapter in this gory saga. I can’t wait for audiences to see this film on the big screen thanks to our partners at Lionsgate and Fathom.”

Sheri Moon reprises the role of Baby, Bill Moseley is back in his role as Otis Driftwood and Sid Haig is returning as the iconic Captain Spaulding. Jeff Daniel Phillips will play Warden Virgil Dallas Harper. Along with the promise of bizarre cameos, the eclectic cast will include legends like Danny Trejo (“Machete”), Clint Howard (“Solo: A Star Wars Story”), Richard Brake (“Batman Begins”), Dee Wallace (“The Howling”) and Austin Stoker (“Assault On Precinct 13”).

“3 From Hell” was written and directed by Rob Zombie, who also produced alongside CC Capital Arts Entertainment’s Mike Elliot. Greg Holstein and Saban Films’ Jonathan Saba are executive producers.

Tickets for “3 From Hell” can be purchased beginning Friday, July 19 at www.FathomEvents.com and participating theater box offices. A complete list of theater locations will be available July 19 at the Fathom Events web site (theaters and participants are subject to change).

Back in April, Zombie said that “3 From Hell” has been rated “R” by the Motion Picture Association of America for “strong sadistic violence, language throughout, sexual content, graphic nudity and drug use.”

Zombie will also have a new LP out later this year, his first since 2016.