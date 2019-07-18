IGGY POP To Release ‘Free’ Album In September

Iggy Pop will release his new album, “Free”, on September 6 via Loma Vista. It is the first new Iggy Pop LP since 2016’s “Post Pop Depression”.

While it follows the highest-charting album of Iggy’s career, “Free” has virtually nothing in common sonically with its predecessor — or with any other Iggy Pop album.

“Free”, the eponymous single, is available to stream and purchase on all platforms

On the process that led Iggy and principal players Leron Thomas and Noveller to create this uniquely somber and contemplative entry in the Iggy Pop canon, Iggy says: “This is an album in which other artists speak for me, but I lend my voice…

“By the end of the tours following ‘Post Pop Depression’, I felt sure that I had rid myself of the problem of chronic insecurity that had dogged my life and career for too long. But I also felt drained. And I felt like I wanted to put on shades, turn my back, and walk away. I wanted to be free. I know that’s an illusion, and that freedom is only something you feel, but I have lived my life thus far in the belief that that feeling is all that is worth pursuing; all that you need — not happiness or love necessarily, but the feeling of being free. So this album just kind of happened to me, and I let it happen.”

“Free” track listing:

01. Free

02. Loves Missing

03. Sonali

04. James Bond

05. Dirty Sanchez

06. Glow In The Dark

07. Page

08. We Are The People

09. Do Not Go Gentle Into That Good Night

10. The Dawn