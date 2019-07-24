MOTÖRHEAD Announces Deluxe Reissue Campaign With ‘Overkill’ And ‘Bomber’

After several years of planning, MOTÖRHEAD and BMG have announced the start of an exciting, extensive and detailed ultra-fan-friendly release programme spanning the band’s career from the ’70s, ’80s, 90s, and beyond.

Kicking things off with the “Motörhead ’79” campaign, it celebrates the 40th anniversary of the incredible “Overkill” and “Bomber” albums with fantastic new deluxe editions, both as hardbound bookpacks in two CD and triple LP format.

The releases feature previously unheard concerts from the ’79 tours, interviews and many unseen photos. Also, the ’79 campaign will see the release of the spectacular ultimate fan / collectors “1979” box set.

All three of these releases have been created with the full cooperation and involvement of the estates of Ian “Lemmy” Kilmister, “Fast” Eddie Clarke and Phil “Philthy Animal” Taylor.

The “1979” box set contains:

* Both the original “Overkill” and “Bomber” albums half-speed mastered and pressed on 180-gram vinyl created from the original master tapes

* Two double-live albums of previously unheard concert material from the ’79 tours

* A 40-page period-accurate “music magazine” featuring unseen photos and fresh interviews regarding the era

* “The Rest Of ’79” vinyl, featuring B-sides, outtakes and rare tracks

* “No Class” seven-inch single with gatefold art

* The “Bomber” tour program

* “Overkill” sheet music book

* ’79 badge set

* All encased in black biker jacket box

By going through the band’s extensive private archives, to receiving the assistance of key people who were part of their ’79 circle of friends, crew, and accomplices — as well as consulting with super fans — all parties are immensely proud to show the level of detail and commitment which has gone into all three of the ’79 releases, and which will continue with future projects. It was always Lemmy’s demand to give the fans the very best possible in every respect, we believe we have achieved that with these reissues.

A further element of the ’79 box-set release is to offer Motörfans new, old and in-betweenish the full scope and context of how life was when these classics were being created. 1979 was a seismic year for many reasons, and both “Overkill” and “Bomber” were written, recorded and toured against a Great Britain dealing with strikes, Margaret Thatcher, football hooliganism plus BUGGLES and the BEE GEES.

And on March 9, 1979, millions of unsuspecting viewers tuned into the BBC’s “Top Of The Pops” to witness the loudest, most raucous, dangerous and downright exciting band on earth perform the title track of their album “Overkill”.

A hybrid of punk, rock and heavy metal played with relentless, ear-curdling power, MOTÖRHEAD was a force of nature propelled by bassist and vocalist Ian “Lemmy” Kilmister, guitarist “Fast” Eddie Clarke and drummer Phil “Philthy Animal” Taylor.

The alchemy between these three outrageous and utterly immortal men was nothing short of life-changing for millions, and all three shared a wonderful “mad band of brothers” approach to life and music; there was no ‘off’ switch and they became legends as a result. “Overkill” and “Bomber” are icons, brain-damagingly brilliant to the nth degree, and their enormous influence still reverberates through all genres of music to this day.

Box set track listing

Overkill

Side One

01. Overkill

02. Stay Clean

03. (I Won’t) Pay Your Price

04. I’ll Be Your Sister

05. Capricorn

Side Two

01. No Class

02. Damage Case

03. Tear Ya Down

04. Metropolis

05. Limb From Limb

Bomber

Side One

01. Dead Men Tell No Tales

02. Lawman

03. Sweet Revenge

04. Sharpshooter

05. Poison

Side Two

01. Stone Dead Forever

02. All The Aces

03. Step Down

04. Talking Head

05. Bomber

Good N’Loud – Live At Friars, Aylesbury on March 31, 1979

Side One

01. Overkill

02. Stay Clean

03. Keep Us On The Road

04. No Class

05. Leaving Here

Side Two

01. Iron Horse / Born To Lose

02. Metropolis

03. The Watcher

04. Damage Case

Side Three

01. (I Won’t) Pay Your Price

02. Capricorn

03. Too Late, Too Late

04. I’ll Be Your Sister

Side Four

01. I’m Your Witchdoctor

02. Train Kept A-Rollin’

03. Limb From Limb

04. White Line Fever

05. Motörhead

Sharpshooter – Live At la Rotunde, Le Mans on November 3, 1979

Side One

01. Overkill

02. Stay Clean

03. No Class

04. Metropolis

Side Two

01. All The Aces

02. Dead Men Tell No Tales

03. I’ll Be Your Sister

04. Lawman

05. Too Late, Too Late

Side Three

01. Poison

02. (I Won’t) Pay Your Price

03. Sharpshooter

04. Capricorn

05. Train Kept A-Rollin’

Side Four

01. Bomber

02. Limb From Limb

03. White Line Fever

04. Motörhead

The Rest Of ’79

Side One

01. Too Late, Too Late (“Overkill” 7″ B-Side)

02. Like A Nightmare (Alternative version of No Class B-Side)

03. Over The Top (“Bomber” 7″ B-Side)

04. Stone Dead Forever (Alternative Version)

05. Sharpshooter (Alternative Version)

Side Two

01. Bomber (Alternative Version)

02. Step Down (Alternative Version)

03. Fun On The Farm (“Bomber” Outtake)

04. Treat Me Nice (“Bomber” Outtake)

05. You Ain’t Gonna Live Forever (“Bomber” Outtake)

No Class 7″

Side One

01. No Class

Side Two

01. Like A Nightmare