MOTÖRHEAD Announces Deluxe Reissue Campaign With ‘Overkill’ And ‘Bomber’

After several years of planning, MOTÖRHEAD and BMG have announced the start of an exciting, extensive and detailed ultra-fan-friendly release programme spanning the band’s career from the ’70s, ’80s, 90s, and beyond.
Kicking things off with the “Motörhead ’79” campaign, it celebrates the 40th anniversary of the incredible “Overkill” and “Bomber” albums with fantastic new deluxe editions, both as hardbound bookpacks in two CD and triple LP format.
The releases feature previously unheard concerts from the ’79 tours, interviews and many unseen photos. Also, the ’79 campaign will see the release of the spectacular ultimate fan / collectors “1979” box set.
All three of these releases have been created with the full cooperation and involvement of the estates of Ian “Lemmy” Kilmister, “Fast” Eddie Clarke and Phil “Philthy Animal” Taylor.
The “1979” box set contains:
* Both the original “Overkill” and “Bomber” albums half-speed mastered and pressed on 180-gram vinyl created from the original master tapes
* Two double-live albums of previously unheard concert material from the ’79 tours
* A 40-page period-accurate “music magazine” featuring unseen photos and fresh interviews regarding the era
* “The Rest Of ’79” vinyl, featuring B-sides, outtakes and rare tracks
* “No Class” seven-inch single with gatefold art
* The “Bomber” tour program
* “Overkill” sheet music book
* ’79 badge set
* All encased in black biker jacket box
By going through the band’s extensive private archives, to receiving the assistance of key people who were part of their ’79 circle of friends, crew, and accomplices — as well as consulting with super fans — all parties are immensely proud to show the level of detail and commitment which has gone into all three of the ’79 releases, and which will continue with future projects. It was always Lemmy’s demand to give the fans the very best possible in every respect, we believe we have achieved that with these reissues.
A further element of the ’79 box-set release is to offer Motörfans new, old and in-betweenish the full scope and context of how life was when these classics were being created. 1979 was a seismic year for many reasons, and both “Overkill” and “Bomber” were written, recorded and toured against a Great Britain dealing with strikes, Margaret Thatcher, football hooliganism plus BUGGLES and the BEE GEES.
And on March 9, 1979, millions of unsuspecting viewers tuned into the BBC’s “Top Of The Pops” to witness the loudest, most raucous, dangerous and downright exciting band on earth perform the title track of their album “Overkill”.
A hybrid of punk, rock and heavy metal played with relentless, ear-curdling power, MOTÖRHEAD was a force of nature propelled by bassist and vocalist Ian “Lemmy” Kilmister, guitarist “Fast” Eddie Clarke and drummer Phil “Philthy Animal” Taylor.
The alchemy between these three outrageous and utterly immortal men was nothing short of life-changing for millions, and all three shared a wonderful “mad band of brothers” approach to life and music; there was no ‘off’ switch and they became legends as a result. “Overkill” and “Bomber” are icons, brain-damagingly brilliant to the nth degree, and their enormous influence still reverberates through all genres of music to this day.
Box set track listing
Overkill
Side One
01. Overkill
02. Stay Clean
03. (I Won’t) Pay Your Price
04. I’ll Be Your Sister
05. Capricorn
Side Two
01. No Class
02. Damage Case
03. Tear Ya Down
04. Metropolis
05. Limb From Limb
Bomber
Side One
01. Dead Men Tell No Tales
02. Lawman
03. Sweet Revenge
04. Sharpshooter
05. Poison
Side Two
01. Stone Dead Forever
02. All The Aces
03. Step Down
04. Talking Head
05. Bomber
Good N’Loud – Live At Friars, Aylesbury on March 31, 1979
Side One
01. Overkill
02. Stay Clean
03. Keep Us On The Road
04. No Class
05. Leaving Here
Side Two
01. Iron Horse / Born To Lose
02. Metropolis
03. The Watcher
04. Damage Case
Side Three
01. (I Won’t) Pay Your Price
02. Capricorn
03. Too Late, Too Late
04. I’ll Be Your Sister
Side Four
01. I’m Your Witchdoctor
02. Train Kept A-Rollin’
03. Limb From Limb
04. White Line Fever
05. Motörhead
Sharpshooter – Live At la Rotunde, Le Mans on November 3, 1979
Side One
01. Overkill
02. Stay Clean
03. No Class
04. Metropolis
Side Two
01. All The Aces
02. Dead Men Tell No Tales
03. I’ll Be Your Sister
04. Lawman
05. Too Late, Too Late
Side Three
01. Poison
02. (I Won’t) Pay Your Price
03. Sharpshooter
04. Capricorn
05. Train Kept A-Rollin’
Side Four
01. Bomber
02. Limb From Limb
03. White Line Fever
04. Motörhead
The Rest Of ’79
Side One
01. Too Late, Too Late (“Overkill” 7″ B-Side)
02. Like A Nightmare (Alternative version of No Class B-Side)
03. Over The Top (“Bomber” 7″ B-Side)
04. Stone Dead Forever (Alternative Version)
05. Sharpshooter (Alternative Version)
Side Two
01. Bomber (Alternative Version)
02. Step Down (Alternative Version)
03. Fun On The Farm (“Bomber” Outtake)
04. Treat Me Nice (“Bomber” Outtake)
05. You Ain’t Gonna Live Forever (“Bomber” Outtake)
No Class 7″
Side One
01. No Class
Side Two
01. Like A Nightmare