Go on Tour with Rock Band! PIGFACE!

Martin Atkins has partnered with Millikin University to offer an educational experience unlike anything else – Tour:Smart Bus Edition

Bus Edition embeds students on Pigface’s Fall 2019 tour. Students stay with the tour for five days learning everything, becoming unstoppable. Think of it as a study abroad, but instead of living in another country, you’re on a tour, working and learning as part of the craziest live show ever produced – a Pigface concert. So, nevermind study abroad – this is another planet!

“Sixteen years ago during my first touring class at Columbia College Chicago, I had them come to a show and smell the Pigface road crew. Now I’m putting the class on a bus and taking them on tour!” (Martin Atkins in a recent interview)

The tour starts in November and participants can choose from one of four different legs.

Current students, college graduates, working professionals, and those who simply want a foot in the door to tour management should apply.

Applications open on August 5 – sign up for the early bird waitlist and you’ll get access to applications before everyone else! There are only 30 spots available so sign up fast!