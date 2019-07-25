This Sunday on the MKULTRASOUND PodCast: Chicago Singer/Songwriter/Guitarist Danny Lee Hill

This Sunday I’ve invited my old friend Chicago area rocker Danny Lee Hill to guest on the show to discuss rock music, some of our favorite bands and some of the madness we experience on the CTA. If we’re lucky we can get him to play a song.

The MKULTRASOUND PodCast is a weekly NSFW PodCast: 60 + minutes of uncensored, unrestrained, unregulated and unapologetic talk regarding topics ranging from social media hyper – hysteria and toxic sensitivity, the freedom of speech, entertainment and non -mainstream pop culture.

MKULTRASOUND was created by Alex Zander (Chicago) who serves as host with co-host 2 time Grammy nominee Ty Coon (MINISTRY) and producer along with Executive Producer Too Dark Mark (Baton Rouge) and video and editing for YouTube by Cassandra D Balazic. The show is recorded in Chicago at Studio D-Ablo and with production in Baton Rouge at ALAB Media.

As founder of MK ULTRA Alex Zander acted as publisher, editor, promoter, sales executive and made all distributions deals and oversaw all staff operations.

Established in 1995 mk ultra magazine was an born when alternative music became mainstream this publication became considered, dark, and or underground or part of a subculture, which is in part true, but the body of work itself defies definition.

Once dubbed the most anti establishment publication of it’s kind mk ultra magazine always danced on the edge of what was considered acceptable by the staus quo, and it always will.

MK ULTRA started out as only a 28 page newsprint tabloid with a small run of only 250 copies published in Pittsburgh, PA. By the summer of 1995 (and two issues) MK ULTRA received national recognition and subscriptions over the world. Till 2000 it was available free.

By 2001 MK ULTRA was nearly 100 pages per issue with full color glossy cover and centerfold and worldwide distribution with Tower Records and Desert Moon Publications becoming distributed worldwide and also sponsored 2 national tours headlined by Invisible Records artist, Pigface.

The cover price was $5 per issue.

In 1999 they produced and hosted an hour long weekly radio program, MK ULTRASOUND on FM station Rebel Radio WJKL 94.3. Later that year it was picked up by Flagstaff Arizona’s LOUD RADIO Network KLOD 100.1 FM and began syndication as the MK ULTRASOUND Radio Network known for it’s cutting edge non mainstream music, dark and sometimes controversial humor as well as in depth live uncensored interviews. The show was also co-hosted by The Madman Mike Jakabow. The show ran until early 2002.

Alex Zander’s On The Air Experience:

WPHP 91.9 FM, Wheeling, WV

WPTS FM 92.1 Pittsburgh, PA

WJKL 94.3 FM Rebel Radio (Chicago/Elgin) – MK ULTRASOUND

KLOD 101.1 FM Loud Radio, Flagstaff/ Sedona AZ, 88FM in Guam, DSL/Cable and overseas on SWRS in Europe – MK ULTRASOUND Syndicated

