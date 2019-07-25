VELVET ACID CHRIST SET TO RELEASE ORA OBLIVIONIS

Velvet Acid Christ returns with Ora Oblivionis. Inspired by the idea of self destruction, this album touches on every aspect of the band’s sound, new and old. An analog feel runs through the album, wherein dance industrial, minimalist goth dance, dreamy piano soundscapes and industrial metal are all explored. Ora Oblivionis will be released on August 9th by Metropolis Records on CD, and through all digital formats. A limited 2 CD version that contains early unreleased tracks will also simultaneously be released. Metropolis will also release the 20th Anniversary Edition of Velvet Acid Christ’s album Fun With Knives on all digital formats along with a limited edition 2 LP vinyl set with bonus material on July 26th.



