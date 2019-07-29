GHOST’s TOBIAS FORGE Says Next Album Will Be ‘Thematical In The Same Vein As The Previous Ones’

In a brand new interview with The Metal Voice conducted at this weekend’s Heavy Montreal festival in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, GHOST mastermind Tobias Forge was asked if he can ever see his band making a full-blown concept album in the vein of PINK FLOYD’s “The Wall”. He responded: “The records that I’ve done so far [have] been thematical — loose conceptual… litte bit of a framing… As of right now, I know that the next record will be more thematical in the same vein as the previous ones. I can definitely see the concept of doing more of a rock opera in the future… If I’d ever make a rock opera the way that I think we’re talking about here, it would probably — probably — not be necessarily a rock record; it would probably be more classical, more vocal and more traditionally the sort of stuff that you’d hear on a musical — not any musical, but more score-based, if that makes sense.”

He continued: “For eons, there was this QUEEN musical in London, and I think it was called ‘We Will Rock You’ — that or ‘Mamma Mia!’ [musical based on the songs of ABBA] is based off of a huge catalog of already established music. And I don’t think that that would be what we would be going for. It would be probably something more like, ‘Here’s a completely different record written for this purpose.’ Having said that, I don’t feel necessarily that a rock record would be suitable for that. But I don’t know. We’re not there yet. Maybe in the future. We will see. We will see.”

Forge founded GHOST more than a decade ago and has written almost all of the group’s music, while also performing for years in costume as first Papa Emeritus and now Cardinal Copia. His real name was a mystery for much of that time and still does not appear on GHOST LPs.

GHOST’s latest album, “Prequelle”, debuted in June 2018 at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart. The band will embark on a North American tour this fall in support of the disc, starting on September 13 in Bakersfield, California and wrapping on October 26 in Glens Falls, New York.