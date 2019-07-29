Multi-Instrumentalist TIM SKÖLD Releases Music Video For SKOLD’s ‘Small World’

“Small World”, is the new video from Swedish-born multi-instrumentalist Tim Sköld, the creative force behind his namesake industrial metal project. The song is taken from his latest studio album, “Never Is Now”, which came out in April via Cleopatra Reords.

With its pulsating rhythm and massive guitar sound, “Small World” on its own is gripping enough, but when paired with the visual talents of Industrialism Films, the two-brother filmmaking team Vicente and Fernando Cordero behind videos by QUEENSRŸCHE, 3TEETH and Tom Keifer, the combination is downright riveting. Shot in the California desert, the video uses images of violence and coercion to comment on the relationship between mega corporations and the population they “serve.”

Sköld told ReGen Magazine about “Never Is Now”: “Musically, the album is similar to the two previous albums, but also quite different. I have reached new depths of the rabbit hole. We all float down here.”

Asked how the new effort is different from 2016’s “The Undoing”, Tim said: “Well, it is obviously a progression in as much as it was written and recorded long after the other album. Because music, to me, is very much a snapshot in time and none of these songs could have been achieved at another point. There’s always a catch in working with ‘modern’ sounds as much as ‘vintage,’ because retro might be very much de rigueur, you have to pay attention to the balance between relying on your experience and trying new things. I feel this album walks that very fine line with style.”



Sköld has been one of few lasting Swedish music exports since the 1980s as frontman for one of that country’s earliest and more successful metal bands, SHOTGUN MESSIAH. After the suspension of that outfit in the mid-90s, Sköld struck out on his own and released the debut album for his industrial metal project, the self-titled SKOLD album, in 1996. The album was hailed as a triumph with songs such as “Chaos” and “Hail Mary” landing in major motion pictures as well as mainstream video games. Since then, Sköld has gone on to work in a numerous other major bands, becoming a member of KMFDM and MARILYN MANSON as well as playing live with Taime Downe’s THE NEWLYDEADS and Nivek Ogre’s OHGR, all the while composing, performing, and producing for other artist, for example MOTIONLESS IN WHITE, as well as several SKOLD albums.