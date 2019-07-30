The MKULTRSOUND PodCast August 2019 Schedule

Aug 4: Mark Groble – Screamin Philosopher at AOS ( Apostle on Strike) and guitarist from The Seventh Sons

Aug 7: Reid Hyams – the Founder, President and Operations Manager of the Chicago Trax Recording Studio for close to two and a half decades (1980-2003)

Aug 11: Angela Denk – blogger at Coffee or Suicide. Grass-roots advocate for open dialogue on mental illness, addiction, trauma, recovery and cannabis

Aug 15: Michael X Christian – vocalist from Misery Machine, Space Virus and The Insect Pins

Aug 25: Dan Milligan – Industrial Super Group The Joy Thieves

Sept 1 : Electric Revolution