JOHN 5 AND THE CREATURES Release New Album, “Invasion”, Today + New Music Video for “I Want It All” / New Tour Dates to be Announced Very Soon

The highly-anticipated new JOHN 5 and The Creatures album, Invasion, has been unleashed to the masses today! Invasion – produced and mixed by Barry Pointer at Riot House Studio – proves to be a diverse progression of the sound that JOHN 5 fans have grown to expect from the eclectic virtuoso.

In addition, JOHN 5 and The Creatures are scheduled to announce a new tour very soon, so stay tuned for more details!

Invasion , featuring the extraordinary new singles “Zoinks!”, “Crank It – Living With Ghosts”, “I Am John 5” and “Midnight Mass”, is available to order now in both physical and digital formats here: https://smarturl.it/ invasionalbumj5 “Zoinks!”,

Today, in celebration of the release of Invasion, JOHN 5 and The Creatures have released yet another new single and music video, entitled “I Want It All”. Brought to life by the same team on “Crank It – Living With Ghosts” – director Israel Perez, art director Cody Varona and producer Nicole Hatley, with wardrobe by Forgotten Saints LA – the “I Want It All” video is a zany romp featuring some bodacious babes quite literally sustaining life via their Instagram feeds.

JOHN 5 says, “I’m super excited for this record to finally come out, for fans to see the new video, ‘I Want It All’, and to announce a new tour to follow in the fall very soon! I want to thank all of our fans for all of their support!”

Invasion track listing:

1. Invasion

2. I Am John 5

3. Midnight Mass

4. Zoinks!

5. Howdy

6. Crank It / Living With Ghosts

7. Cactus Flower

8. I Want It All

9. I Like The Funk

10. Constant Sorrow

About JOHN 5:

JOHN 5 has worked with a varied range of artists, performing as guitarist for some of the biggest headlining rock bands in the world such as Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson, as well as playing session with Paul Stanley, Rod Stewart, Lynyrd Skynyrd and more. Slashhas called JOHN 5, “one of the most mind-blowing guitarists around” and Rob Zombie has dubbed him “a fucking shredder”. JOHN 5 has released seven solo albums to date, as well as a remix album, and has written music for the likes of Avril Lavigne, Garbage, Ricky Martin and others.

JOHN 5 and The Creatures is:

JOHN 5 – guitars

Ian Ross – bass

Logan Miles Nix – drums

