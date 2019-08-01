AC/DC Continues ‘Highway To Hell’ 40th-Anniversary Celebration With Vintage ‘Whole Lotta Rosie’ Performance Video

AC/DC is celebrating the 40th anniversary of its seminal LP “Highway To Hell” by releasing a vintage performance video of “Whole Lotta Rosie”. The clip was recorded on July 13, 1979 at the Rijnhal in Arnhem, the Netherlands, and originally broadcast on “Countdown”, a show that ran on Dutch television between 1977 and 1993.

“Whole Lotta Rosie” and two other songs from the Arnhem concert, “Highway To Hell” and “The Jack”, were featured on the 2007 “Plug Me In” DVD box set, but this is the first time they appear online.

“Highway To Hell” was AC/DC’s last album with singer Bon Scott, who died from alcohol poisoning on February 19, 1980.

AC/DC recently reactivated its social media accounts following a two-year lull for a month-long celebration of “Highway To Hell”.



Released on July 27, 1979, “Highway To Hell” became AC/DC’s first album to sell a million copies and make the Top 20 in the U.S.

The “Highway To Hell” album title supposedly came after a reporter asked bandmembers if they could describe what life was like being constantly on tour. Angus Young replied that it was “a fucking highway to hell.”