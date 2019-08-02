GHOST To Release New Two-Song Single In September?

According to HMV and FYE, GHOST will release a two-song seven-inch single, “Kiss The Go-Goat / Mary On A Cross”, on September 13. Also apparently scheduled on the same day is the arrival of the deluxe version of the band’s latest album, 2018’s “Prequelle”, possibly including the same two tracks.



GHOST has not yet confirmed the release of any new material, but frontman Tobias Forge said in a November 2018 interview that fans could be hearing fresh music from the band before the end of this year. “My intention is not to release just another EP of covers,” he said. “There might be something else coming out next year, maybe, that might have been recorded already, that won’t be covers.”



GHOST recently scored the third consecutive Top 10 single from its Grammy-nominated album “Prequelle”, with “Faith” claiming the Number 10 spot this week at Active Rock radio. “Faith” joined the album’s first two singles, “Rats” and “Dance Macabre”, both of which went to No. 1, the former for eight consecutive weeks.



GHOST’s “Ultimate Tour Named Death” North American headline arena tour starts on September 13 in Bakersfield, California and will see an expanded theatrical production, a striking stage set resembling a medieval cathedral with a backdrop of illuminated stained-glass windows. In addition to rich costumes, special effects, and a spectacular light show tailor-made for arenas, the Cardinal, the Ghouls and the Ghoulettes will take advantage of series of multi-level platforms and walkways to prowl around on while performing some of GHOST’s fan-favorite songs from the band’s albums and EPs catalogs.



Forge confirmed to Ireland’s Overdrive that he is planning on entering the studio in early 2020 to begin work on the follow-up to “Prequelle”.

“Prequelle” debuted in June 2018 at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart.