JOHN 5 and The Creatures Announce Second U.S. Leg of Their Invasion Tour

JOHN 5 and the Creatures have announced the second leg of the Invasion Tour 2019. The tour will kick off on October 30 in Michigan and wrap up just before Thanksgiving.

Jared James Nichols, who supported JOHN 5 on the first leg of the Invasion Tour earlier this year, has once again been tapped to open along with additional support from Reverend Jack.

“I’m excited to get back out on the road with The Creatures and play music from the new album,” JOHN 5 says. “The response to the first leg of the Invasion Tour earlier this year was amazing and I can’t wait to hit even more cities. Jared James Nichols was phenomenal last time around and we are happy to have him join us again.”



Released last week, JOHN 5’s highly-anticipated Invasion album has received rave reviews all around. Fans were able to get a taste of the album throughout the first half of the year via a series of videos released each month. JOHN 5 kicked off the year with the debut video clip from Invasion, the campy animated “Zoinks!”, followed by three equally eccentric videos for “Midnight Mass,” “I Am John 5” and “Crank It – Living with Ghosts.” A new video for the track “I Want It All” was unveiled along with the release of the album last week. Invasion was produced and mixed by Barry Pointer (Richie Sambora, Joe Perry, Steve Vai, Jackson Browne).



JOHN 5 and The Creatures recently announced a special one-off co-headlining show with The Aristocrats (guitarist Guthrie Govan, bassist Bryan Beller and drummer Marco Minnemann) at 1720 in Los Angeles on September 1. A special edition of Invasion will be available for purchase at this show. Tickets for the Los Angeles show are available now via www.etix.com/ticket/p/5271486/john-5the-aristocrats–los-angeles-1720.

Tickets for the Invasion Tour and special VIP Packages are available for all shows through the JOHN 5 webstore at:

www.john-5.com/store

JOHN 5 and The Creatures tour dates:



w/The Aristocrats



9/1 – Los Angeles. CA @ 1720



Invasion Tour w/Jared James Nichols and Reverend Jack



10/30 – Music Factory @ Battle Creek, MI

10/31 – Cleveland, OH @ The Winchester

11/1 – Detroit, MI @ Token Lounge

11/2 – Chicago, IL @ Reggie’s

11/3 – Ringle, WI @ Q&Z Expo Center

11/5 – Kansasville, WI @ 1175

11/6 – Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club

11/7 – Des Moines, IA @ Lefty’s

11/8 – Omaha, NE @ Sokol Underground

11/9 – Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck

11/11 – St. Louis, MO @ Fubar

11/12 – Memphis, TN @ Growlers

11/14 – Atlanta, GA @ Smith’s Old Bar

11/15 – New Orleans, LA @ The Parish at the House of Blues

11/16 – Miramar Beach, FL @ Village Door Music Hall

11/17 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

11/18 – Charlotte, NC @ Amos Southend

11/20 – Greensboro, NC @ Blind Tiger

11/21 – Annapolis, MD @ Ram’s Head on Stage

11/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Voltage Lounge

11/23 – Lancaster, PA @ Chameleon Club

11/24 – Rochester, NY @ Montage Music Hall

About JOHN 5:



JOHN 5 has worked with a varied range of artists, performing as guitarist for some of the biggest headlining rock bands in the world such as Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson, as well as playing session with Paul Stanley, Rod Stewart, Lynyrd Skynyrd and more. Slash has called JOHN 5, “one of the most mind-blowing guitarists around” and Rob Zombie has dubbed him “a fucking shredder”. JOHN 5 has released seven solo albums to date, as well as a remix album, and has written music for the likes of Motley Crue, Steve Perry, Ricky Martin and others.

JOHN 5 and The Creatures is:

JOHN 5 – guitars

Ian Ross – bass

Logan Miles Nix – drums