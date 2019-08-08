The Mission’s Wayne Hussey announces EU-UK tour & Schecter Guitar giveaway (Ashton Nyte & Evi Vine support)



“He is one of a kind, and whether he likes it or not, he’s an absolute legend, and I can’t think of anyone on planet Earth who has a better story to tell” – Gary Numan

“I toured a lot with The Mission and Wayne was much too bright and nice a guy to be in the rock business. He always had a sense of humour” – Iggy Pop

“After years and years of living with repression and religious guilt, I had finally shaken off those shackles to become the clichéd licentious, degenerate, promiscuous rock star – everything that my mother feared I’d become” – Wayne Hussey

Wayne Hussey, frontman for UK alternative rock legends The Mission, has announced a large chain of European tour dates with alternative rocker Ashton Nyte of gothic rock act The Awakening.

Hussey will be touring in support of his long-awaited ‘Salad Daze’ autobiography, out now via Omnibus Press. Ashton Nyte’s tour appearance follow up the release of The Awakening’s new music video for ‘About You’, featured on their new ‘Chasm’ album.

Nyte first performed with Hussey in South Africa in 2015 and then supported The Mission for 17 shows across Europe in 2016 with The Awakening. The ‘Salad Daze Tour’ will allow both artists to perform solo in a more intimate setting.

“I met Ashton and that beautiful baritone voice of his a few years back and we have since remained friends and supporters of each other’s work. Of course we both also continue to be heavily involved with Michael Ciravolo’s ‘Beauty In Chaos’ project. So it is with huge pleasure I can confirm that Ashton will be supporting me on the mainland Europe leg of my ‘Salad Daze’ tour,” says Wayne Hussey.

This leg of the tour covers Germany, Poland, Czech Republic, Holland, Belgium, France, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Austria, Hungary, Slovenia, Greece and Sweden. Nyte joins Hussey for over 30 shows, excluding shows in Greece and Sweden, and Leipzig and Whitby festivals.

For UK dates, announced a bit earlier, Hussey will be touring with London-based dark ethereal artist Evi Vine, who is supporting her new album ‘Black Light White Dark’.

Most recently, both Wayne Hussey and Evi Vine have been collaborating with LA-based supergroup Beauty in Chaos, a project involving members of The Cure, Ministry, Cheap Trick, King’s X, The Offspring, Van Halen, Marilyn Manson and Bauhaus, as well as Ice T, Tim Palmer and Rolan Bolan, among others.

Wayne Hussey’s book ‘Salad Daze’, chronicling Wayne’s life from childhood to his days with The Mission, is out now via Omnibus Press. A confessional, engaging and explicit account of life in the eye of rock’s storm conveyed with warmth, humour and laugh-out-loud moments, each chapter is accompanied by a curated playlist (via YouTube and Spotify).

Raised as a Mormon, Wayne had his epiphany as a young boy while watching Marc Bolan and T-Rex on Top Of The Pops. Seeing his destiny in a blinding flash of glitter, mascara and dark curls, he decided he was going to be a rock star. After moving to Liverpool, Wayne eventually gained recognition and notoriety as lead singer and principal songwriter in The Mission after stints as guitarist with Sisters Of Mercy, Dead Or Alive, and Invisible Girls.

Wayne Hussey has also announced a special raffle in cooperation with Schecter Guitars, the official sponsor of the Salad Daze Tour, who has kindly donated a custom-made 12-string guitar to be given as a prize. Persons buying a ticket for European and UK tour dates will be entered for the draw. Those attending more than one gig or buying more than one ticket will receive one raffle entry for each ticket bought. VIP ticket holders and anyone buying UK tickets through Songs of Preys will be entered automatically. Anyone buying tickets for non-UK shows should send proof of ticket purchase to saladdazetour@yahoo.com to be entered in the draw.

Events excluded from the draw include the Leipzig and Whitby festivals and the book-related events in London, Dublin and Manchester.

Tickets for UK tour dates can be obtained at www.ticketsource.co.uk/songsofpreysgigs. Tickets for mainland Europe can be found at https://tinyurl.com/yy732xqz

TOUR DATES ^^ indicates dates with Evi Vine. *** indicates dates with Ashton Nyte

Aug. 26 Nuneaton, UK – Queens Hall ^^

Aug. 27 Winchester, UK – Discovery Centre ^^

Aug. 28 Bristol, UK – Hen & Chicken Club (H & C Club) ^^

Aug. 29 Worcester, UK – Marr’s Bar ^^

Aug. 30 Cardiff, UK – The Fuel Rock Club ^^

Aug. 31 Oxford, UK – The Bullingdon ^^

Sept 01 Hastings, UK – Black Market VIP ^^ Sept 03 Krefeld, Germany – Kulturfabrik ***

Sept 04 Köln, Germany – MTC ***

Sept 05 Gießen, Germany – MUK ***

Sept 06 Leipzig, Germany – NCN Festival

Sept 07 Prague, Czech Republic – Sing Sing Music Club ***

Sept 08 Wroclaw, Poland – Old Monastry ***

Sept 09 Warsaw, Poland – Poglos ***

Sept 11 Berlin, Germany – BiNuu ***

Sept 12 Hannover, Germany – MUZ ***

Sept 13 Fulda, Germany – Kulturkeller ***

Sept 14 Hamburg, Germany – Monkey´s Music Club ***

Sept 15 Bielefeld, Germany – Movie ***

Sept 17 Alkmaar, Netherlands – Victorie ***

Sept 18 Den Haag, Netherlands – Paard ***

Sept 19 Heerlen, Netherlands – Limburg Theatre ***

Sept 20 Retie, Belgium – JK2470 ***

Sept 21 Arlon, Belgium – Entrepôt ***

Sept 22 Eernegem, Belgium – B53 ***

Sept 23 Saarbrücken, Germany – Garage Club ***

Sept 24 Karlsruhe, Germany – KOHI ***

Sept 26 Paris, France – Le Bus Palladium ***

Sept 27 Brest, France – Cabaret Vauban ***

Sept 28 Angers, France – Le Joker’s Club ***

Sept 29 Bordeaux, France – TBA ***

Sept 30 Montpelier, France – Secret Place ***

Oct. 01 Barcelona, Spain – La Nau ***

Oct. 02 Valencia, Spain – Tonelados ***

Oct. 03 Madrid, Spain – Stagesound ***

Oct. 05 Lisbon, Portugal – RCA Club ***

Oct. 06 Porto, Portugal – Hard Club ***

Oct. 08 Lyon, France – Le Rock ’n Eat ***

Oct. 09 Milano, Italy – Ligeria ***

Oct. 10 Bologna, Italy – Freakout ***

Oct. 11 Pisa, Italy – Caracol ***

Oct. 13 Budapest, Hungary – Robot ***

Oct. 15 Vienna, Austria – Chelsea ***

Oct. 16 Nürnberg, Germany – Der Cult ***

Oct. 19 Athens, Greece – Second Skin Club

Oct. 22 Southend-On-Sea, UK – Chinnery’s ^^

Oct. 23 Bedford, UK – Esquires ^^

Oct. 24 Manchester, UK – Night People ^^

Oct. 25 Blackpool, UK – Bootleg Social ^^

Oct. 26 Newcastle, UK – Cluny ^^

Oct. 27 Glasgow, UK – The Audio ^^

Oct. 31 Sheffield, UK – Rehearsals with The Divine (strictly limited to 30)*

Nov. 01 Sheffield, UK – Rehearsals with The Divine Nov. 02 Whitby Pavilion – Tomorrows Ghost’s Festival – sole appearance of ‘Wayne Hussey & The Divine’ ^^

Nov. 04 London, UK – Dublin Castle – Rock ’N’ Roll Book Club Event

Nov. 05 London, UK – Nambucca ^^

Nov. 06 Bath, UK – Komedia ^^

Nov. 08 Stockholm, Sweden – Nalen Klubb ^^

Nov. 10 Manchester, UK – Louder Than Words Book Festival

