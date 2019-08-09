ANGEL – “RISEN” OUT OCTOBER 4th on CLEOPATRA

Message from the band:

We are very Excited to Announce our new Album ANGEL – “RISEN” will be released on October 4th on Cleopatra Records and up for Pre sales very soon.

15 Brand new songs as well as a remake of TOWER.

The Album is very diverse ranging from Heavy to very Melodic. Punky and Frank never sounded Better and all the Guys really kick ass on it with songs you will be singing over and over.Can’t wait for you all to hear it. More news coming real soon. Get Ready !