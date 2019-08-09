Bauhaus’ David J announces ‘Missives and Miles Euro/UK tour’ & video for new single with BJM’s Anton Newcombe & Asia Argento

David J (Bauhaus, Love and Rockets) has announced he will embark on a European and UK tour in support of his album’ Missive to an Angel from the Halls of Infamy and Allure’, a highly ambitious and intensely personal, self deprecating, confessional song cycle, which details a period of profound transition. A culmination of everything David J has created thus far, It will be released on double vinyl, CD and digitally as of October 18 via London-based Glass Modern Records.

David recently completed a massive world tour for Bauhaus’ Ruby anniversary, joining former bandmate Peter Murphy. Sold out venues around the world proved once again that Bauhaus’ music is as vital now as it was 40 years ago.

David J will be bringing his distinct charm and sonic swagger to audiences in Germany, Italy, Portugal, Spain, France and the UK. Special guest on all dates will be singer/songwriter Micky Greaney, whose forthcoming album is being produced by David J.

David’s trio will feature the great Karel Holas on violin for most dates. Karel played on the album which was recorded at his First Floor studio in Prague. Fiona Brice (Placebo, Elbow, John Grant, Simply Red) will play violin for the Lisbon, Leira, Porto, Barcelona, Madrid and Paris shows. Robert Vasicek, who also contributed to David’s album, will play piano.



The tour kicks off of October 12 in Berlin, winding up later that month in David J’s native Britain. His two Spanish appearances (in Barcelona and Madrid) will be particularly special with David J supporting 80s new wave legends Psychedelic Furs.

David J recently announced his new single ‘Migena And The Frozen Roses’ featuring The Brian Jonestown Massacre frontman Anton Newcombe and Italian actress Asia Argento, which is set to be released on September 6. A two-track version of the single, including David’s rendition of ‘Read ‘Em ‘N Weep’ (written by Ian Hunter), is available exclusively via Bandcamp.

This is the second single from the forthcoming long-play, following the release of ‘The Auteur (Redux / The Starlet’s Cut)’ featuring actress, activist and writer Rose McGowan.

‘Missive To An Angel From The Halls Of Infamy And Allure’ is a double album and a ‘coming home’ of sorts with Glass Modern Records essentially the newly reactivated Glass Records, the label that originally released some of David J’s earliest critically acclaimed solo works. It can be pre-ordered at https://glassmodern.bandcamp. com/album/missive-to-an-angel- from-the-halls-of-infamy-and- allure. Tour tickets are available from most venues as of August 7 or as arranged by the local promoter.

TOUR DATES



Oct 12 Berlin, Germany @ BiNuu

Oct 13 Cologne, Germany @ Helios 37

Oct 15 Rome, Italy @ Traffic Club

Oct 16 Lisbon, Portugal @ Musicbox

Oct 17 Leiria, Portugal @ Teatro José Lúcio da Silva

Oct 18 Porto, Portugal @ Hard Club

Oct 19 Barcelona, Spain @ Salamandra (with The Psychedelic Furs)

Oct 20 Madrid, Spain @ Teatro Kapital (with The Psychedelic Furs)

Oct 22 Paris, France @ Le Petit Bain

Oct 24 Manchester, UK @ Club Academy

Oct 26 London, UK @ Moth Club

Oct 27 Nottingham, UK @ Beta

Oct 28 Newcastle, UK @ Cluny



