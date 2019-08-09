Burning Angel Seeks New Recruits to Join Sex Cult Series This Summer

(Montreal, QC / August 7, 2019) — Adult Time invites fans to submit and surrender to Burning Angel’s exciting new series, Sex Cult, three stories of erotic ecstasy with no escape – coming to BurningAngel.com this summer.

Joanna Angel, who directed the three-part series, stars in the first episode, ‘Act One’ (out now) as an eager participant who yields to Ramon Nomar’s dark desires deep inside a sex dungeon where flogging, fetish fantasies and sexual submission rule.

‘Act Two’ (out August 6) stars Katrina Jade as a cult follower who takes her turn in the ceremonial sex dungeon with Small Hands; bound and tied with limited movement, Katrina can only obediently accept the terms of her sexual fate…

With ‘Act Three’ (out August 20), TS superstar Aubrey Kate (in her Model Debut) joins in the action with Joanna, Small Hands and Katrina for a foursome of epic proportions that also takes place in the shadowy depths of the dark dungeon.

Angel explains that “This movie originally started as a scripted feature, and then after writing a few drafts of a script that never got used- I realized that words just weren’t necessary here. This is a dark masterpiece where our expressions, our energy… and of course… a little bit of blood spoke for itself.

“This movie has incredible sex with beautiful people… it was the perfect way to welcome Aubrey Kate to Burning Angel.”

Burning Angel is accessible to all members of Gamma Films studios’ sites, as part of the Adult Time platform at Adulttime.com/channel/ burningangel. Those interested in sneaking a peek or purchasing the series can sign up and subscribe to Adult Time’s entire catalog of award-winning content, with access to over 60,000 scenes within the Gamma Films studio network, including Joanna Angel and BurningAngel Entertainment’s new content.

Follow @Adulttimecom and @BurningAngel on Twitter for more info and production news.