THE 69 EYES Release Music Video For New Single, ‘Black Orchid’

“Black Orchid”, the new video from veteran Finnish rockers THE 69 EYES, can be seen above. The song is taken from the band’s upcoming album, “West End”, which will be released on September 13 via Nuclear Blast. The band’s 12th full-length record, featuring guest vocalists such as CRADLE OF FILTH’s Dani Filth, Wednesday 13 and BEASTÖ BLANCÖ’s Calico Cooper, consists of 11 up-tempo rock anthems full of heaviness, black memento mori moments and dark humour and sees the band dancing in the ruins of our world.

Singer Jyrki 69 says: “This is the most straight-forward gothic rock song on the album. The guy talking in the lyrics is a similar kind of old-fashioned adventurer like the guy in white in SISTER OF MERCY’s ‘Dominion’ music video. He likes independent women, nightlife and reads E.A. Poe and Hermann Hesse.

“The lyric video is done like all the music videos on this album, with Los Angeles-based director Vicente Cordero. It was filmed during THE 69 EYES’ show at The Regent Theater in L.A. last May. Wednesday 13, DEVILDRIVER’s Dez Fafara and FASTER PUSSYCAT’s Taime Downe can be seen backstage, among the other usual suspects.”

Regarding the “West End” album title, Jyrki 69 says: “The title ‘West End’ evokes a dark image — when something dies, something new comes up and we all have to change in order to stay alive. I feel like this planet is on some turning point. The end of the western world is near and the question is: What is happening when the west ends? The title has multiple meanings for us… but be assured it has definitely nothing to do with THE PET SHOP BOYS or London.”



THE 69 EYES will embark on a 30th-anniversary European tour in November.