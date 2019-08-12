Quentin Tarantino Wants His Final Film to be Horror

SOURCE Yahoo Entertainment

editors note: Perhaps because he made them with Robert Rodriguez but I highly consider From Dusk Till Dawn (1996) and Planet Terror (2007) to both of the horror genre – az

With his ninth film now upon audiences, Quentin Tarantino’s insistence that he will end his directorial career after just 10 movies means that speculation over his farewell film has never been more rife.

Pulp Fiction and Reservoir Dogs’ writer and director has recently teased that he will end his career with an “epilogue-y” film or his take on Star Trek. However, during a promo day for his latest film Once Upon A Time In Hollywood the Oscar winning screenwriter admitted that if he came up with a “terrific” idea for a horror film he would immediately prioritise that.

“If I come up with a terrific horror film story, I will do that as my tenth movie,” Tarantino recently declared, according to The Independent. “I love horror movies. I would love to do a horror film.”

While Tarantino has dabbled and played with various genres throughout his career, moving from material arts with Kill Bill, western with Django Unchained and The Hateful Eight to crime and thriller with Pulp Fiction and Reservoir Dogs, respectively, each of his films have always felt distinctly his own.

That being said, Tarantino’s repeated use of blood and suspense have always owed a debt to horror films, and with his extensive knowledge of all things cinema, there’s very little doubt that he would flourish with his take on the genre.

In fact, Tarantino’s obsession and interest in the history of movies is one of the main reasons why he wants to end his directorial career after just 10 films.

Tarantino has long made it known that once he retires behind the camera he wants to concentrate on writing books about film and theatre. Meaning that cinema’s loss is destined to be literature’s gain.