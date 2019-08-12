ROB ZOMBIE To Rock ‘Halloween Horror Nights’ In Orlando with ‘Hellbilly Deluxe’ Scare Zone

“Rob Zombie Hellbilly Deluxe” will be one of the five scare zones at this year’s “Halloween Horror Nights” event at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida.

Scare zones are areas of the park, between the haunted houses and rides, where guests must travel through hordes of terrifying monsters and demented fiends. This year, the streets will be littered with characters from history, film, and pop culture.

Official description of the “Hellbilly Deluxe” scare zone: “You know his music, now it’s time to live it. Step into the heavy metal horror of Rob Zombie’s music and imagery in this pulse-pounding scare zone. From otherworldly beings to brutal maniacs, you’ll come face-to-face with his twisted creations as the music cranks to a frenzy.”

This isn’t the first time that Zombie’s work has come to life for Halloween. Universal previously hosted a maze based on his film “House Of 1,000 Corpses”, and he also created a touring attraction called “Rob Zombie’s Great American Nightmare”.