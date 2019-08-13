A Pale Horse Named Death Kick Off Summer Tour on Thursday In Clifton, NJ

A Pale Horse Named Death will return to the road again this Thursday in support of their latest release “When The World Becomes Undone,” which was released earlier this year via Long Branch Records. This run of stars off in Clifton, NJ and runs through August 31st in Akron, OH. A complete list of dates can be found below.

“Hey everyone. I’m really excited about hitting the road again starting next week in New Jersey. It’s great that we’re getting APHND into parts of the country the band hasn’t visited in a very long time. I’m looking forward to seeing some old friends along with hopefully making a few news! See ya soon,” exclaims drummer Johnny Kelly

The band is currently working on a 7″ vinyl release, that is due out this fall.

Beauty often blossoms at the root of darkness. A Pale Horse Named Death siphon strangely blissful melodies from apocalyptic heavy metal awash in swells of cavernous gothic keys and grunge song-craft The band continue to excavate vulnerability from venom on their anxiously awaited third full-length album, “When The World Becomes Undone.” A delicate dichotomy drives the avowed and acclaimed “Brooklyn Lords of Doom.”

“It’s our signature combination of seemingly depressing and dark musical tones with unexpectedly pretty melodies,” affirms Sal Abruscato. “There’s a hypnotic phenomenon that happens when you take super heavy riffs and add a harmonic sensibility. It allows you to drift off and zone out.”

The new album was mastered by Maor Appelbaum (Faith No More, Meat Loaf, Yes, Sepultura, Halford etc.) at Maor Appelbaum Mastering while the artwork was once again created by Sam Shearon (Rob Zombie, Fear Factory, Cradle of Filth etc.).

APHND Live:



8/15: Clifton, NJ @ Dingbatz

8/16: Baltimore, MD @ Fish Head Cantina

8/17: Wilmington, DE @ Bar XIII

8/18: Chesapeake, VA @ Riffhouse

8/20: Greenville, SC @ The Radio Room

8/22: Winter Park, FL @ The Haven Lounge

8/23: Tampa, FL @ Pegasus Lounge

8/24: Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

8/26: Louisville, KY @ Trixie’s Tiger Room

8/28: Lafayette, IN @ Lafayette Theater

8/29: Lombard, IL @ Brauer House

8/30: Columbus, OH @ Alrosa Villa

8/31: Akron, OH @ The Empire Concert Club