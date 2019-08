Old friends of the MK ULTRASOUND Radio Network and late 90’s MK ULTRA Magazine Dan and Matt of Industrial Super Group the JOY THIEVES will join the PodCast Sunday August 25h.

If you like hard rock/industrial/post punk/etc…you should definitely pick up a copy of The Joy Thieves debut EP at armalyte.bandcamp.com/a…/the-joy-thieves-this-will-kill-that.

Related: there is more Joy Thieves music on the way shortly…so stay tuned