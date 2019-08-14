Music Box’s 90th Anniversary, Final 70MM Weekend of Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, and more!

On August 22nd 1929, the Music Box first opened its doors. This summer, we’re celebrating nine great decades in Chicago with the MUSIC BOX 90TH ANNIVERSARY!

From August 22nd-29th, we’re throwing a birthday bash filled with special events, rare screenings, special guests, and much more! Presentations include:

*The Chicago-shot thriller THE FUGITIVE with Director Andrew Davis in person

*The unforgettable body horror SOCIETY with Director Brian Yuzna in person, screening his personal 35MM print

*Another member of the 1929 club, the Maurice Chevalier “talkie” INNOCENTS OF PARIS on 35MM, complete with a special shorts program

*The 1931 silent documentary WORLD CITY IN ITS TEENS: A REPORT ON CHICAGO, featuring a Live Score by Dennis Scott on the famous Music Box organ

*A MARY POPPINS SING-A-LONG

Plus, a salute to Music Box Films with a Double Feature of IDA and THE DEEP BLUE SEA, a DOLLY PARTON Marathon, BACK TO THE FUTURE PART II on 70MM, exclusive merchandise, and a few surprises. We hope you’ll join us as we celebrate 90 wonderful years in Chicago. After all, we wouldn’t still be here without you!

Click here for the Full Schedule & Advance Tickets to the MUSIC BOX 90TH ANNIVERSARY.

The filmgoing experience of the summer, you have 1 more weekend to see ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD on 70MM, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, and Margot Robbie. The last 70MM screenings of Quentin Tarantino’s critically-acclaimed trip to 1969 will be on Tuesday August 20th. Click Here for Showtimes & Advance Tickets.

Plus, our HOLLYWOOD screenings now include two 70MM trailers for upcoming presentations. We won’t spoil the surprise here, but you can expect to see 70MM return to this Music Box this October, and again in Summer 2020.

Next Wednesday August 21st, take the stage with RUSH: CINEMA STRANGIATO. The Holy Trinity of Rock hits the big screen for a One Night Only concert film, featuring performances of “Closer to the Heart”, “Subdivisions”, “Tom Sawyer”, plus exclusive interviews, behind the scenes footage, and much more.

We also have Saturday & Sunday matinees of the Bette Davis thriller DEAD RINGER on 35MM, and the acclaimed new documentary HONEYLAND.

See you at the movies!