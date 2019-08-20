Evi Vine to tour with Wayne Hussey in support of ‘Black Light White Dark’ LP (feat. members of The Cure, Fields of The Nephilim, Shriekback & Goldfrapp)

London’s ethereal alt-rock artist Evi Vine will be touring the UK in support of herr new album ‘Black Light White Dark’, a stunning collection of six tracks produced by Dave Izumi (Nordic Giants, Ed Harcourt, Magic Numbers) and mixed by Phill Brown (Talk Talk, Jimmy Hendrix, Led Zeppelin, John Martyn, Robert Palmer). She will join Wayne Hussey of seminal alt-rock group The Mission for 17 shows across the UK, plus Stockholm.

Evi Vine has also previously toured with both Wayne Hussey and The Mission. After including Evi Vine’s debut LP among his top five albums, Wayne Hussey invited them to tour in 2016 and then with The Mission in 2017. The seed was sown and Evi Vine joined The Mission as featured vocalist for their 30th Anniversary Tour. In recent years, she has also toured with Chameleons Vox, Phillip Boa and The Voodoo Club, And Also The Trees, and Her Name is Calla.

Evi Vine contributed backing vocals on The Mission’s 2016 album ‘Another Fall From Grace’, which hit the UK top-40 album chart, and recently collaborated with Michael Ciravolo on the debut album from LA-based Beauty in Chaos, involving members of The Cure, Ministry, The Mission, Cheap Trick, The Offspring, King’s X and Ice T, among others.

‘Black Light White Dark’ also features contributions from The Cure’sSimon Gallup and Peter Yates of Fields of the Nephili, as well as Martyn Barker (Shriekback, Billy Bragg, Marianne Faithfull, Goldfrapp) and Geraldine Swayne (Faust).

Evi Vine first performed this material live in Paris in support of Brendan Perry (Dead Can Dance). Standout singles off this album include ‘Sabbath’ with a thriller video by Craig Murray, videographer for Mogwai, and ‘My Only Son’, a touching track inspired by a close friend’s suicide. Writing this song helped her work through her pain. The accompanying video was directed by Phillip Clemo and shot by Clemo, Colin Gary and Tim Shepherd.

“The new album is intense – dark, layered, wonderfully atmospheric, fragile, and at times stripped bare – an album to get lost in….and then surface with Evi’s haunting and delicate vocals and the endless space. An intriguing band. I’m always amazed that 4 musicians can deliver such a large, dense and involved audio landscape while making it feel effortless…the musicians disappear and you are left in another world,” says engineer Phill Brown.

As a group, Evi Vine is joined by Steven Hill, Matt Tye and David ‘GB’ Smith. Their music explores the dark elemental nature of the human heart, as well as environmental and post-apocalyptic themes. Sublime and haunting, they create a unique and uncompromising atmosphere with gossamer vocals and precise orchestration. Reverential, physical music, it evokes a rare experience that is beautiful, sparse and deeply intimate.

Evi Vine’s debut album ‘..And So The Morning Comes’ was heralded as “the underground gem of 2011” by Drowned in Sound, and championed by Simon Raymonde (Bella Union, Cocteau Twins) as his album of the year. Directed by Oscar winning Nick Brooks (Fight Club, The Matrix, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo), Evi joined with internationally acclaimed photographer Patrick Fraser to make the stunning video ‘For the Dreamers’.

Their second ‘Give Your Heart to The Hawks’ LP was co-produced by Richard Formby (Mogwai, Spacemen 3, Wild Beasts) and mixed by Phill Brown. It featured Martyn Barker, Peter Yates, Tatia Starkey (My Vitriol/Lola Colt) and Billy Cote (Madder Rose).

“Behind the anger and frustrations of political agendas in the world, the destruction of the earth, the pain we cause each other and of the lifeforms that all the earth. We’re into our journey with music with a new band and we’ve become a tight knit family, band of brothers, sharing music and tales of childhood we have a different but collective story,” says Evi Vine.

Evi formed this band while living in LA, initially opening for Slash at the Whiskey-agogo. She has collaborated with Graham Revell (SPK, The Crow Soundtrack), The Eden House, Tony Pettit (Fields of the Nephilim), and Peter Yates (Fields of the Nephilim). In 2016, Evi sang on Phillip Clemo’s ‘DreamMaps’ LP, together with Talk Talk’s Simon Edwards and Martin Ditcham, and appeared on BBC6, BBC3 Late Junction and Jazz FM.

‘Black Light White Dark’ is available across online stores and streaming platforms, including Spotify, iTunes and Bandcamp. Limited to just 300 copies, it can also be ordered on vinyl or CD via the band’s website with a full bundle package also available. Tour tickets can be obtained at www.ticketsource.co.uk/ songsofpreysgigs.

TRACK LIST



1. I am the Waves

2. Afterlight

3. Sabbath

4. My Only Son

5. We Are Made of Stars

6. Sad Song No.9



TOUR DATES *** indicates tour dates separate from Wayne Hussey



Aug 26 Nuneaton – Queens Hall

Aug 27 Winchester – Discovery Centre

Aug 28 Bristol – Hen & Chicken Club (H & C Club)

Aug 29 Worcester – Marr’s Bar

Aug 30 Cardiff – The Fuel Rock Club

Aug 31 Oxford – The Bullingdon

Sept 1 Hastings – Black Market VIP

Oct 22 Southend-On-Sea – Chinnery’s

Oct 23 Bedford – Esquires

Oct 24 Manchester – Night People

Oct 25 Blackpool – Bootleg Social

Oct 26 Newcastle – Cluny

Oct 27 Glasgow – The Audio

Nov 2 Whitby Pavillion – Tomorrow’s Ghosts Festival

Nov 5 London – Nambucca

Nov 6 Bath – Komedia

Nov 8 Stockholm – Nalen Klubb

Nov 30 Leipzig – Grey Days Festival ***

“One of those under the radar successes… Sit back put your headphones on and let her sing to you, you won’t regret it” – God Is in the TV

“This LP demonstrates a maturity, depth and level intrigue so rarely seen on today’s music scene, comparable to output from This Mortal Coil, Marissa Nadler, Julianna Barwick, Cocteau Twins, and Simon Raymonde’s own pet project Snowbird” – The Spill Magazine

“Ever astounding, Evi’s voice sits comfortably between Beth Gibbons (Portishead) and Roisin Murphy (Moloko) – all the darkness is there and yet her timbre is perfect throughout. It would be no overstatement to say they’ve blown me out of the water” – Big Takeover Magazine

“A powerhouse track with dark and mysterious gossamer vocals and masterful and emotionally captivating orchestration” – Louder Than War

Keep up with Evi Vine

Website | Facebook | Bandcamp | Instagram | YouTube | Twitter | iTunes | Spotify | Contact