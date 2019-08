The latest MKULTRASOUND PodCast is now up at YouTube with live video from our guest vocalist and multi-instrumentalist for projects such as The Insect Pins, In OrgAnic, Space, Virus, The Obscene Kiss and Misery Machine (a goddamn tribute to Marilyn Manson). Also a very good friend of your host, Alex Zander.

