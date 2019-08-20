Video Premiere: DORO’s ‘Freunde Fürs Leben’

German metal queen Doro Pesch has released the official music video for her new single “Freunde Fürs Leben” (Friends For Life). The song is the only German-language cut on her latest double album “Forever Warriors, Forever United”, which charted higher than any other Doro album in Germany, reaching the No. 1 spot on the Vinyl chart as well as No. 4 on the official German chart.

Says Doro: “The fans love the song as much as I do. The video for ‘Freunde Fürs Leben’ turned out to be awesome and offers lots of really touching scenes of and with the fans. I wanted this song as my new single and definitely wanted the video to turn out how it looks right now.”

This past March, Doro released a four-song vinyl EP, “Backstage To Heaven”, to coincide with the start of the second leg of her world tour. The EP features two previously released album tracks as well as two new live recordings.

“Forever Warriors, Forever United” was released in August 2018 via Nuclear Blast. The LP features guest appearances by Johan Hegg of AMON AMARTH; German comedian and jazz musician Helge Schneider; and former WHITESNAKE and DIO guitarist Doug Aldrich.