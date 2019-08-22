A Pale Horse Named Death Announce Special 7″ Single Release “Uncovered”/On Tour Now In The USA/Season Of The Dead European Tour Starts in October

A Pale Horse Named Death have announced an October 11th release date of a special 7″ single, entitled “Uncovered,” via Long Branch Records / SPV.
The 7″ features unique cover versions of Three Dog Night’s “One” as well as The Cure’s “Prayers For Rain” and is limited to 300 copies worldwide.
Singer and guitarist Sal Abruscato comments on “Uncovered”
“It was a band decision when we were on tour in Europe and we met up with our awesome label and they suggested a 7″ release. Eric Morgan suggested The Cure’s ‘Prayers For Rain’ and Johnny Kelly suggested Three Dog Night’s ‘One’ I thought they were great choices, a nice contrast of style and we nailed it in the recording process.”
A Pale Horse Named Death are currently touring the US until August 31st and will be returning to Europe this Fall for their “Season of the Dead Tour” 2019. Tickets are already on sale.
PRE-ORDER NOW
“Uncovered” was mastered by Maor Appelbaum (Faith No More, Meat Loaf, Yes, Sepultura, Halford etc.) at Maor Appelbaum Mastering while the artwork was once again created by Sam Shearon (Rob Zombie, Fear Factory, Cradle of Filth etc.).
US TOUR
8/22: Winter Park, FL @ The Haven Lounge
8/23: Tampa, FL @ Pegasus Lounge
8/24: Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
8/26: Louisville, KY @ Trixie’s Tiger Room
8/28: Lafayette, IN @ Lafayette Theater
8/29: Lombard, IL @ Brauer House
8/30: Columbus, OH @ Alrosa Villa
8/31: Akron, OH @ The Empire Concert Club
EUROPE
16.10.19 IT, Milan – Legend Club
18.10.19 RO, Timisoara – Capcana
19.10.19 RO, Bucharest – Metal Gates Festival
20.10.19 BG, Sofia – Mixtape5
22.10.19 AT, Vienna – Viper Room
23.10.19 CZ, Ostrava – Barrack Club
24.10.19 DE, Dresden – Beatpol
25.10.19 DE, Leipzig – UT Connewitz
26.10.19 DE, Geislingen – MieV
27.10.19 DE, Wiesbaden – Schlachthof
28.10.19 DE, Cologne – Helios37
29.10.19 DE, Bielefeld – Movie
30.10.19 NL, Rotterdam – Baroeg
31.10.19 UK, Milton Keynes – The Crauford Arms
02.11.19 UK, Leeds – Damnation Festival
03.11.19 IE, Dublin – The Grand Social
04.11.19 UK, Liverpool – Phase One
05.11.19 UK, London – Underworld