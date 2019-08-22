A Pale Horse Named Death Announce Special 7″ Single Release “Uncovered”/On Tour Now In The USA/Season Of The Dead European Tour Starts in October

A Pale Horse Named Death have announced an October 11th release date of a special 7″ single, entitled “Uncovered,” via Long Branch Records / SPV.

The 7″ features unique cover versions of Three Dog Night’s “One” as well as The Cure’s “Prayers For Rain” and is limited to 300 copies worldwide.

Singer and guitarist Sal Abruscato comments on “Uncovered”

“It was a band decision when we were on tour in Europe and we met up with our awesome label and they suggested a 7″ release. Eric Morgan suggested The Cure’s ‘Prayers For Rain’ and Johnny Kelly suggested Three Dog Night’s ‘One’ I thought they were great choices, a nice contrast of style and we nailed it in the recording process.”

A Pale Horse Named Death are currently touring the US until August 31st and will be returning to Europe this Fall for their “Season of the Dead Tour” 2019. Tickets are already on sale.

“Uncovered” was mastered by Maor Appelbaum (Faith No More, Meat Loaf, Yes, Sepultura, Halford etc.) at Maor Appelbaum Mastering while the artwork was once again created by Sam Shearon (Rob Zombie, Fear Factory, Cradle of Filth etc.).

US TOUR



8/22: Winter Park, FL @ The Haven Lounge

8/23: Tampa, FL @ Pegasus Lounge

8/24: Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

8/26: Louisville, KY @ Trixie’s Tiger Room

8/28: Lafayette, IN @ Lafayette Theater

8/29: Lombard, IL @ Brauer House

8/30: Columbus, OH @ Alrosa Villa

8/31: Akron, OH @ The Empire Concert Club

EUROPE



16.10.19 IT, Milan – Legend Club

18.10.19 RO, Timisoara – Capcana

19.10.19 RO, Bucharest – Metal Gates Festival

20.10.19 BG, Sofia – Mixtape5

22.10.19 AT, Vienna – Viper Room

23.10.19 CZ, Ostrava – Barrack Club

24.10.19 DE, Dresden – Beatpol

25.10.19 DE, Leipzig – UT Connewitz

26.10.19 DE, Geislingen – MieV

27.10.19 DE, Wiesbaden – Schlachthof

28.10.19 DE, Cologne – Helios37

29.10.19 DE, Bielefeld – Movie

30.10.19 NL, Rotterdam – Baroeg

31.10.19 UK, Milton Keynes – The Crauford Arms

02.11.19 UK, Leeds – Damnation Festival

03.11.19 IE, Dublin – The Grand Social

04.11.19 UK, Liverpool – Phase One

05.11.19 UK, London – Underworld